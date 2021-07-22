Usain Bolt and Michelob Ultra To Pay For Your Beer At Any U.S. Bar

Usain Bolt covers the cost for bar-goers this Saturday (July 24) who want to enjoy a beer.
According to a press release, teaming up with Michelob ULTRA, Bolt will open a "running tab" across the country for anyone to enjoy a free Michelob ULTRA. In order to take advantage of the promotion, drinkers are instructed to photograph their bar receipt and upload it to the beer company's ULTRA Beer Run website.
A prepaid card valued at $5 will be emailed to participants to reimburse their purchase, up to a maximum total of $35,000.
“Our aim is to let people know you can work hard, but also relax,” Bolt told People in an interview.
Bolt's latest partnership comes just days before the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Appearing as a guest on Yahoo! Sports' The Rush the 34-year-old expressed his full support for Japan's decision to continue with summer games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have shown that the protocols put in for sports are really getting better. The NBA has been proving that, even before now, and that it can be done,” Bolt said. “So, for me, I'm happy that the athletes actually got a chance to now compete because … I feel like if they put the right protocols in and everybody [follows] the rules, it shouldn't be a problem.”
Also adding, “I think the majority will be very professional because this is what we do for a living and they're all excited to get back to compete because it got canceled last year,” he continued. “And the fact that it's on now, people are going to be really serious and just happy to be a part of it. So, I know they'll follow the rules.”
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
