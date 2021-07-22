Usain Bolt and Michelob Ultra To Pay For Your Beer At Any U.S. Bar

Usain Bolt covers the cost for bar-goers this Saturday (July 24) who want to enjoy a beer.

According to a press release, teaming up with Michelob ULTRA, Bolt will open a "running tab" across the country for anyone to enjoy a free Michelob ULTRA. In order to take advantage of the promotion, drinkers are instructed to photograph their bar receipt and upload it to the beer company's ULTRA Beer Run website.

A prepaid card valued at $5 will be emailed to participants to reimburse their purchase, up to a maximum total of $35,000.

“Our aim is to let people know you can work hard, but also relax,” Bolt told People in an interview.

