Simone Biles Gets Her Own Olympics Twitter Emoji

Simone Biles is preparing to slay at the Olympics and if you want to root for her, there is now an emoji.

Twitter released an emoji of a goat -- which is a take on Biles being the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) -- with Biles’ competition outfits that will pop up whenever Twitter users type the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone throughout the Olympic Games, which begin today (July 23).

See below: