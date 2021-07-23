Simone Biles Gets Her Own Olympics Twitter Emoji

Simone Biles is preparing to slay at the Olympics and if you want to root for her, there is now an emoji.
Twitter released an emoji of a goat -- which is a take on Biles being the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) -- with Biles’ competition outfits that will pop up whenever Twitter users type the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone throughout the Olympic Games, which begin today (July 23).
See below:
Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, and she is fully expected during these games to become the most decorated US gymnast in history. For safety reasons, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will not be staying in Tokyo’s Olympic Village.
According to Biles’ coach, the team will stay at a nearby hotel instead. The confirmation of the news came a day before a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
