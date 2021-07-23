Trending:

Simone Biles Gets Her Own Olympics Twitter Emoji

STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns Martin Schleyer Hall on October 12, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

You can start rooting for the gold medalist today.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 23, 2021 / 11:41 AM

Written by BET Staff

Simone Biles is preparing to slay at the Olympics and if you want to root for her, there is now an emoji. 

Twitter released an emoji of a goat -- which is a take on Biles being the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) -- with Biles’ competition outfits that will pop up whenever Twitter users type the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone throughout the Olympic Games, which begin today (July 23). 

See below:

RELATED: Simone Biles Dominates U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials

Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, and she is fully expected during these games to become the most decorated US gymnast in history. For safety reasons, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will not be staying in Tokyo’s Olympic Village.

According to Biles’ coach, the team will stay at a nearby hotel instead. The confirmation of the news came a day before a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

