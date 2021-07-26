Costa Rica’s Luciana Alvarado Invokes Black Lives Matter Symbol In Olympic Gymnastics Routine

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado made history by mimicking it Sunday (July 26) when she took a knee during her Olympic performance.

The 18-year-old gymnast, who is the first-ever from Costa Rica to qualify for the Olympics, began her journey at the Tokyo games by making a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. At the end of her routine, Alvarez took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky.

The pose combines the raised fist and kneeling movements that have been used in protests by Black athletes and activists, most notably John Carlos and Tommie Smith in the 1968 Olympics. It is part of Alvarez’s floor choreography, and she performed the routine during the fourth subdivision of the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifications.

Her demonstration is the first of its kind on an international stage in elite gymnastics, according to NBC’s The Today Show.

