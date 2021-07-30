NBA Draft 2021: Late Prospect Terrence Clarke Is Honored

During the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday (July 29), Adam Silver welcomed former University of Kentucky guard, Terrence Clarke into the league with an honorary pick. The 19-year-old died in a single-passenger car accident in the Los Angeles area in April.

Clarke’s mother, Osmine Clarke, and his brother and sister walked the stage in his honor.

According to the NBA, Clarke, who announced that he would enter the professional league after playing collegiate ball as a freshman during the 2020-2021 season, was a potential lottery pick. Only playing eight games during his breakout season, the 6-foot-7 wing signed with Klutch Sports, an agency created by LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul.

“His extraordinary talent, dedication, and commitment to the game deserve to be recognized,” Silver said. “He will forever be part of the NBA family.”