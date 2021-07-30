Trending:

NBA Draft 2021: Late Prospect Terrence Clarke Is Honored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver gives a memorial in honor of Terrence Clarke during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The former University of Kentucky guard was killed in a car accident while preparing for the draft.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 30, 2021 / 09:56 AM

Written by BET Staff

During the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday (July 29), Adam Silver welcomed former University of Kentucky guard, Terrence Clarke into the league with an honorary pick. The 19-year-old died in a single-passenger car accident in the Los Angeles area in April.

Clarke’s mother, Osmine Clarke, and his brother and sister walked the stage in his honor. 

According to the NBA, Clarke, who announced that he would enter the professional league after playing collegiate ball as a freshman during the 2020-2021 season, was a potential lottery pick. Only playing eight games during his breakout season, the 6-foot-7 wing signed with Klutch Sports, an agency created by LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul.  

“His extraordinary talent, dedication, and commitment to the game deserve to be recognized,” Silver said. “He will forever be part of the NBA family.”

The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball, Klutch Sports and several other NBA superstars paid their respects in memory of Clarke, see below:

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

