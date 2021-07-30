LAPD Conducting Use Of Force Investigation After Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Arrest

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in the early morning hours of July 26 after an alleged fight with Los Angeles police officers. Now, an LAPD investigation is taking place after reports that force was applied to Hayes’ neck.

TMZ reports cops were called to a Los Angeles-area home over a domestic disturbance. When officers tried checking on the people inside, the 21-year-old former top 10 draft pick allegedly attempted to stop them from entering.

According to the website, the interaction between Hayes and law enforcement escalated until a fight broke out and he was tased.

Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries as well as one of the officers in the scuffle. Hayes was released on July 29 with the post a $25,000 bond.

The LAPD released a statement, which read in part, "Officers utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance. Once on the ground, Hayes attempted to get up and continued resisting officers. Officers utilized two deployments of the taser, as well as bodyweight and physical force during the altercation.”

However, the statement also said the officer involved in the incident is being investigated, "As with all Department use of force, the incident was investigated by an uninvolved Department supervisor. During the investigation, it was requested that Force Investigation Division (FID) assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes' neck during the use of force."