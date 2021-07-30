Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Russell Westbrook In Reported Trade

NBA star Russell Westbrook is reportedly headed to L.A.

Reports came out Thursday (July 29) that the Long Beach native has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Multiple reports say that the Washington Wizards and the Lakers have agreed on a trade that involves Westbrook and several key Lakers players, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The Lakers will reportedly send Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 pick in this year's draft to the Wizards for Westbrook, a 2024 second-round draft pick and 2028 second-round draft pick.

RELATED: Russell Westbrook Leads Wizards To Playoffs, Fulfilling A Midseason Promise

Westbrook, 33, reportedly wants to leave Washington and return to his hometown to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers would be the nine-time All-Star point guard’s fourth team in four seasons, according to ESPN. He is in the middle of a five-year, $206.8 million contract that he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he’s scheduled to earn $44 million in 2021-22 with a player option for 2022.

Westbrook posted a goodbye to Washington D.C. on Instagram Thursday night. “Thank you DC! You welcomed my family and I with open arms from day one. Everyone from the front office, to the training staff, the coaches, my teammates, and the fans. I’m grateful y’all took a chance on me and supported me every step of the way,” he wrote.

He continued, “I’m blessed to have been a part of such a stand up organization. It didn’t take long to make a home in DC, and I will forever be grateful and appreciative of my experience with the organization. Thank you! #thedistrict.”