Cameron Burell: 4 Things You Should Know About The Late Collegiate Track Star

The passing of University of Houston track star, Cameron Burrell, Monday (Aug 9) shocked the world of track and field, a tragedy coming just after the Tokyo Olympics.

Burrell, 26, was an NCAA National Champion sprinter from 2013 to 2018 on the university’s track team, First Team All-American three times during the indoor and outdoor seasons and winner of the individual national championship in the 100 meter in 2018, matching his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.



In fact, both of Burrell’s parents, Leroy and Michelle Finn-Burrell, were both gold medalists in track at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. His father also serves as U-H’s head track coach and is who made the announcement of his son’s death, although not immediately identifying the cause.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," his father, who is head coach of the U-H track program, said in a statement.