Ex-NBA Star J.R. Smith Going Back To School; Hopes To Join North Carolina A&T’s Golf Team

Retired NBA star J.R. Smith is announcing his return to college and says he would love to play golf for the HBCU he enrolled in.

Smith, who won two separate championship rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers, is reportedly enrolling at North Carolina A&T University to pursue a degree in liberal studies.

Speaking with Greensboro, N.C., local station WFMY, Smith explained his decision to pursue an education at this point in his post-NBA career.

“One of the best liberal studies programs is at A&T and it just so happens I’ve got deep roots in Carolina with Chris Paul, (and brother) C.J. Paul,” he told the station, adding that fellow NBA retiree Ray Allen had a role in convincing him to go back to school. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in school. I’m excited though. It’s a new challenge. I’ve got nothing but free time right now. Between raising kids and going to school, my schedule is pretty full.”