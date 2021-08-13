WATCH: NBA Star Andre Drummond Saves Son From Drowning In Pool

NBA star Andre Drummond saved his son’s life after the 2-year-old accidentally fell in a pool.

Surveillance video of the 28-year-old Philadelphia 76ers center shows family members hanging out together around a pool when his young son, Deon, fell into the water. That’s when the 6’10, 280-lb athlete ran and dove into the water, completely dressed from head to toe to save his son.

RELATED: Woman Who Died In Carl Crawford Pool Drowning Identified As A Pro Football Player

“NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️” Drummond said on Twitter, Thursday (Aug. 12). “A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂. No one was harmed in this video”

The 30-second video shows the terrifying event below: