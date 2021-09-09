Deion Sanders’ Son Becomes The First Collegiate Ambassador For Beats By Dre

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a freshman quarterback at Jackson State, has now partnered with Beats By Dre.

According to CBS Sports, Shedeur Sanders said in a statement, "I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle. I'm excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that's exactly what I want to do with my career. It's an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn't have imagined a better partnership."

Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats, also said in a statement, “Shedeur exemplifies the power of forging your own path and shows us that talent doesn’t equate to a school choice. Beats has always championed those who have the courage to defy the odds, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on our team.”

This is Beats by Dre headphones first time stepping into sponsorship in the collegiate space.

Other athletes who have endorsed Beats by Dre are LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams.

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State, which is an HBCU in Mississippi.