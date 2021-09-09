Sha’Carri Richardson Reflects On Tumultuous Year After Team USA Suspension

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an eventful year that she says has provided her with a lot of personal growth.

Via social media on Sunday (September 5), the track star did some reflecting and let her followers know she’s proud of her progress at such a young age.

"There is a past version of you that is so proud of how far you've come," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 21-year-old then shared a photo of herself and wrote, "Learned so much this year, lose so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I'm done."

Additionally, Richardson shared a series of photos of herself with people close to her and paid tribute.

"I thank y'all for teaching me the strength I never knew I had. I thank you for teaching me my value before I even knew it existed. I thank y'all for teaching me to live my truth yet understand my future. I thank you for teaching me not to want for anything and to work for everything," she said alongside the photos. "To my babies I WILL NEVER STOP SO YALL CAN KEEP GOING. 2022 I don't feel sorry for any of you."

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an up-and-down last few months. She finished first in the 100-meter at the Eugene, Oregon Olympic qualifiers, but was then suspended from participating in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

Last month, Richardson appeared for the first time on the track since her suspension at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, where she finished ninth. Through it all she held her head high.

"Coming out today, it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform, having a month off, dealing with all that I was dealing with," she told reporters after the race. "I'm not upset at myself at all, this is one race, I'm not done."