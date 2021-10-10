Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested in Kentucky On Outstanding Sexual Assault Warrant

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (Oct. 10) morning in Kentucky for an outstanding warrant in Ohio, TMZ Sports reports.

Officers arrested the boxer and booked him into the Kenton County Jail about 1 a.m., but other details about how and where he was taken into custody were not immediately known.

The reason for the warrant from Cuyahoga County, where Cleveland is located, was also unclear. TMZ speculated that it could stem from a lawsuit that he lost involving a woman who accused the boxer of assault.