Hip Hop Awards 2022: Drake's Style is Forever Changing

Selling thousands of records and amassing numerous awards, Drake has cemented his place as hip hop’s reigning superstar.

Drake

Drake released his first mixtape in 2007 and started a bidding war among labels. In the 15 years since, he’s dropped several albums, won numerous awards, and became hip hop’s most recognizable superstar. He is known to switch up his style to match the energy of his current music. Let’s take a peek at some of his fashion in the lead up to his latest release, Honestly Nevermind.

Photo By Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

A sweatshirt clad Drake poses with 2 Chainz at Onyx Friday Nights in Atlanta

Photo By Prince Williams

Drake keeps it sleek and simple in a turtleneck and suit at The Future: A Gentleman’s Club

Photo By Prince Williams

Drake is all smiles in a suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Photo By Rich Fury

Bathed in red light, Drake performs in a sweatsuit at Homecoming Weekend

Photo By Vivien Kililea