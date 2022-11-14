Soul Train Awards 2022: See The Best Dressed Stars Of The Night!
See the fashions that wowed us during the star-studded event!
Queen Naija showed off her sexy curves in a playful pink dress.
Singer Candiace Dillard-Bassett sported a glittery two-piece that showed off her snatched waist and sexy knee-high boots.
Singer Muni Long sparkled like a superstar in a sequined dress.
Coco Jones showed off her edgy side in a sleek black evening look.
Tank made a bold statement with an eye-catching ensemble.
Singer LeToya Luckett showed up and out in a green high-slit dress.
Paige Hurd looked pretty in a satin pink gown, which she accessorized with crystal accessories.
Liz Lafontant served old Hollywood glam on the blue carpet.
Inayah caught our attention with her stylish red ensemble.
Rapper Baby Tate took our breath away in a black off-the-shoulder dress.
