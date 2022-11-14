Soul Train Awards 2022: See The Best Dressed Stars Of The Night!

See the fashions that wowed us during the star-studded event!

Queen Naija showed off her sexy curves in a playful pink dress.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Candiace Dillard-Bassett sported a glittery two-piece that showed off her snatched waist and sexy knee-high boots.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Muni Long sparkled like a superstar in a sequined dress.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Coco Jones showed off her edgy side in a sleek black evening look.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tank made a bold statement with an eye-catching ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Singer LeToya Luckett showed up and out in a green high-slit dress.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

Paige Hurd looked pretty in a satin pink gown, which she accessorized with crystal accessories.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Liz Lafontant served old Hollywood glam on the blue carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

Inayah caught our attention with her stylish red ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rapper Baby Tate took our breath away in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Danielle LaRoach paired her fabulous gold shimmery gown with a stylish fur coat.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Durand Bernarr arrived in a red monochrome look by Aunt Funky's Closet.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

Novi Brown stunned in a sleek black fringe gown.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Luenell served up good vibes in an eye-catching patterned look.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tiny Harris and LaTocha Scott of 'Xscape' wow us in custom designer dresses.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)