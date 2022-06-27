The Best Moments from the BET Awards 2022
Check out photos of the artists who made the BET Awards 2022 an unforgettable night, featuring Lizzo, Kanye West, Chlöe, Jack Harlow, Kirk Franklin, Latto and more.
Presenters Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer
Performers Babyface and Ella Mai
Best New Artist Winner Latto and Presenter Idris Elba
Performer Lil' Kim
Performer Lizzo
YoungStar's Award Winner Marsai Martin
Best Female R&B/Pop Winner Jazmine Sullivan and Presenter Janelle Monáe
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Winners Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music
Performer Muni Long
Performer Chlöe
Performer Ogi
Performers Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music
Performers Joey Bada$$ and Chance the Rapper
Performer Shyne
Host Taraji P. Henson
Best International Act Winner Tems
Performers Jack Harlow and Brandy
Best Album Winners Bruno Mars and D'Mile of Silk Sonic
Performer Doechii
Performer Faith Evans
