The Best Moments from the BET Awards 2022

Check out photos of the artists who made the BET Awards 2022 an unforgettable night, featuring Lizzo, Kanye West, Chlöe, Jack Harlow, Kirk Franklin, Latto and more.

Daniel Kaluuya/Keke Palmer

1 / 24

Presenters Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer

Babyface/Ella Mai

2 / 24

Performers Babyface and Ella Mai

Latto/Idris Elba

3 / 24

Best New Artist Winner Latto and Presenter Idris Elba

Lil' Kim

4 / 24

Performer Lil' Kim

Lizzo

5 / 24

Performer Lizzo

Marsai Martin

6 / 24

YoungStar's Award Winner Marsai Martin

Jazmine Sullivan/Janelle Monáe

7 / 24

Best Female R&B/Pop Winner Jazmine Sullivan and Presenter Janelle Monáe

Kirk Franklin/Maverick City Music

8 / 24

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Winners Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music

Muni Long

9 / 24

Performer Muni Long

Chlöe

10 / 24

Performer Chlöe

Ogi

11 / 24

Performer Ogi

Kirk Franklin/Maverick City Music

12 / 24

Performers Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music

Joey Bada$$/Chance the Rapper

13 / 24

Performers Joey Bada$$ and Chance the Rapper

Shyne

14 / 24

Performer Shyne

Taraji P. Henson

15 / 24

Host Taraji P. Henson

Tems

16 / 24

Best International Act Winner Tems

Jack Harlow/Brandy

17 / 24

Performers Jack Harlow and Brandy

Bruno Mars

18 / 24

Best Album Winners Bruno Mars and D'Mile of Silk Sonic

Doechii

19 / 24

Performer Doechii

Faith Evans

20 / 24

Performer Faith Evans

Fireboy DML

21 / 24

Performer Fireboy DML

Giveon

22 / 24

Performer Giveon

GoGo Morrow

23 / 24

Performer GoGo Morrow

Kanye West

24 / 24

Presenter Kanye West