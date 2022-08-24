Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop - The Fashion of the 90s

As hip hop celebrates its 50th year, we take a look back at the styles of the 90s.

As hip hop grew up, its style begins to branch out in several directions. With the introduction of west coast rap, hip hip fashion took a utilitarian turn. Dark colors and workman’s clothes became mainstream. Designers create labels dedicated to the hip hop style. At the same time, the legacy fashion houses began to take note and realize they too should be a part of the culture. Let’s take a look at some of the hip hop trends of the 90s.

Photo By Vinnie Zuffante

Tupac wears Karl Kani to the premiere of Poetic Justice

Photo By Barry King

The founders of FUBU show off their designs at the Essence Awards

Photo By Robin Platzer

Foxy Brown arrives at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in Christian Dior

Photo By Brenda Chase

TLC poses in Cross Colours proving R&B could also rock hip hop style.

Photo By Michael Ochs