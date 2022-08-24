Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop - The Fashion of the 90s
As hip hop celebrates its 50th year, we take a look back at the styles of the 90s.
1 / 5
As hip hop grew up, its style begins to branch out in several directions. With the introduction of west coast rap, hip hip fashion took a utilitarian turn. Dark colors and workman’s clothes became mainstream. Designers create labels dedicated to the hip hop style. At the same time, the legacy fashion houses began to take note and realize they too should be a part of the culture. Let’s take a look at some of the hip hop trends of the 90s.