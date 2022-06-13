BET Awards 2022: ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ Nominee Serena Williams & Daughter Alexis Have Mommy & Daughter Fashions on Lock

On top of being a tennis champion and mom, Serena definitely has a sense of style.

Serena Williams on BET Breaks 2019.

We know Serena Williams as the GOAT in tennis having won 23 major titles, most in the Open era. But, the title most precious to her is that of mom. Serena gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr in 2017, seven months after winning the Australian Open with her in utero. Since then, Serena has dedicated herself to being a champion mom bringing Olympia to tournaments and events. In advance of the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look at the "Sportswoman of the Year" nominee’s best moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By BET

Serena & Alexis Jr.

Serena Williams is pretty in a pink bodycon dress with shoulder cutout with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram

Serena Gets Glammed Up

Serena Williams gets glam for an event with a little help from her daughter

Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram

GettyImages-1353345854.jpg

Serena Williams matches daughter in all black with studs at the premiere of King Richard

Photo By Emma McIntyre

Serena & Alexis on Court

Serena Williams twins on the tennis court with daughter in matching bodysuits

Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram

GettyImages-1198963865.jpg

A smiling Serena Williams poses with daughter at the 2020 ASB Classic

Photo By Hannah Peters