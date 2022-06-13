BET Awards 2022: ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ Nominee Serena Williams & Daughter Alexis Have Mommy & Daughter Fashions on Lock
On top of being a tennis champion and mom, Serena definitely has a sense of style.
We know Serena Williams as the GOAT in tennis having won 23 major titles, most in the Open era. But, the title most precious to her is that of mom. Serena gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr in 2017, seven months after winning the Australian Open with her in utero. Since then, Serena has dedicated herself to being a champion mom bringing Olympia to tournaments and events. In advance of the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look at the "Sportswoman of the Year" nominee’s best moments.
By: Alba Anthony