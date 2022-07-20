The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Honoree

Find out why Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named the BET Awards 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree in this photo gallery presented by Coca-Cola.

Sponsored By

Diddy receives an honorary doctorate from Howard University.

1 / 14

Diddy receives an honorary doctorate from Howard University.

Diddy shows off his first Grammy, which he earned in 1998.

2 / 14

Diddy shows off his first Grammy, which he earned in 1998.

Sean "Diddy" Combs rocks the mic with rapper Heavy D.

3 / 14

Sean "Diddy" Combs rocks the mic with rapper Heavy D.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosts the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

4 / 14

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosts the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Diddy with late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.

5 / 14

Diddy with late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diddy shines in an all-white suit at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

6 / 14

Diddy shines in an all-white suit at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Diddy with late friend and rapper Notorious B.I.G.

7 / 14

Diddy with late friend and rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Diddy with members of his 2000's rap group Da Band.

8 / 14

Diddy with members of his 2000's rap group Da Band.

Diddy performs on the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

9 / 14

Diddy performs on the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates the REVOLT launch party with Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and more.

10 / 14

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates the REVOLT launch party with Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and more.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diddy rocks his Sean John brand in 2000.

11 / 14

Diddy rocks his Sean John brand in 2000.

Diddy with Dawn Richard and Kalenna of Dirty Money in London.

12 / 14

Diddy with Dawn Richard and Kalenna of Dirty Money in London.

Sean "Diddy" Combs flexes his acting chops in an episode of "CSI: Miami."

13 / 14

Sean "Diddy" Combs flexes his acting chops in an episode of "CSI: Miami."

Diddy performs in "A Raisin in the Sun" on Broadway.

14 / 14

Diddy performs in "A Raisin in the Sun" on Broadway.