The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Honoree
Find out why Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named the BET Awards 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree in this photo gallery presented by Coca-Cola.
Diddy receives an honorary doctorate from Howard University.
Diddy shows off his first Grammy, which he earned in 1998.
Sean "Diddy" Combs rocks the mic with rapper Heavy D.
Sean "Diddy" Combs hosts the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Diddy with late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.
Diddy shines in an all-white suit at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Diddy with late friend and rapper Notorious B.I.G.
Diddy with members of his 2000's rap group Da Band.
Diddy performs on the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates the REVOLT launch party with Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and more.
