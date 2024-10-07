Hip Hop Awards 2024: 7 Male Rappers Turning Up the Heat in Killer Suits
These seven male BET “Hip Hop Awards 2024” nominees aren't just bringing bars—they're bringing heat in stylish suits. From pops of colors to sleek tailoring, these artists prove they’ve got a fashion game to match their musical talents.
1 / 7
The “Best Live Performer” nominee pulled out his finest threads while honoring music industry legend Clive Davis.
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
2 / 7
Drake earned an impressive 11 nominations at this year's ceremony.
Photo By (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
3 / 7
Travis Scott pairs sneakers with his suit forest green suit.
Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
4 / 7
Future is up for several noms including “Hip-Hop Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”
Photo By (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
5 / 7
Ricky the Boss scored a nomination for “Best Duo or Group” alongside longtime collaborator Meek Mill
Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
ADVERTISEMENT