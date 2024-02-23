2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Queen of Versatility: Victoria Monét's Diverse Fashion Choices on the Red Carpet

Victoria Monét knows how to switch up her style.

We all know Victoria Monét reinvented the color brown as part of her signature aesthetic, but she’s also completely transformed her style in recent years. The Grammy-winning songstress gives It Girl every time she steps out, whether sporting a Y2K-inspired look or slaying head-to-toe in a formal gown. Most recently, her lavish outfits have graced red carpets at award shows and industry events, turning heads every time. Take a look ahead at some of Monét's best fashion moments.

Victoria Monét stunned on the Grammys red carpet in a satin bronze gown.

Photo By Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Victoria Monét brought her jaguar flavor to Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s annual pre-Grammy Gala with a leopard print gown.

Photo By Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Victoria Monét looked cozy at the Black Music Action Coalition Music Maker Dinner in her tan hooded gown.

Photo By Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Victoria Monét showed her abs off in another brown number at the 2023 BET Awards.

Photo By Photo by Michael Buckner