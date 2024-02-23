2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Queen of Versatility: Victoria Monét's Diverse Fashion Choices on the Red Carpet
Victoria Monét knows how to switch up her style.
We all know Victoria Monét reinvented the color brown as part of her signature aesthetic, but she’s also completely transformed her style in recent years. The Grammy-winning songstress gives It Girl every time she steps out, whether sporting a Y2K-inspired look or slaying head-to-toe in a formal gown. Most recently, her lavish outfits have graced red carpets at award shows and industry events, turning heads every time. Take a look ahead at some of Monét's best fashion moments.
Victoria Monét stunned on the Grammys red carpet in a satin bronze gown.