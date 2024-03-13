2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Power of Love: 5 Times Victoria Monét's Hairstyle Stole the Red Carpet Spotlight

The superstar singer has become quite the beauty trendsetter.

1 / 6

Victoria Monét let the whole world know she was ready to begin anew last year when she kicked off her “Jaguar II” era with a bold new hair color. By trading her typical brunette roots for blonde tresses, she signaled her long-awaited superstar transformation, and we’re grateful for it. The shift in her hairstyles not only represented her artistic ascension but also marked a ​​statement of reinvention, which she’s demonstrated time and time again on the red carpet. Check out five of her best hair moments ahead.

Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

2 / 6

Victoria Monét looked stunning with her long blonde hair and sleek side part at The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Women in Entertainment Gala.

Photo By Amy Sussman

3 / 6

Victoria Monét kept it classic and debuted a bouncy platinum-blonde bob at Billboard’s 2023 Women In Music event.

Photo By Amy Sussman

4 / 6

Victoria Monét went full glam with her retro curly bob at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch.

Photo By Unique Nicole

5 / 6

Victoria Monét bodied her beige BET Awards look with honey blonde boho braids.

Photo By Michael Buckner

6 / 6

Victoria Monét’s signature blonde hair stole the spotlight at the 2023 Grammys On The Hill: Awards Dinner.

Photo By Paul Morigi