Nominees Luncheon Photo Highlights

Explore photos of all the esteemed guests at the 54th NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles.

NAACP 23 | Nominees Luncheon KJ Smith | 1920 x1080

1 / 24

KJ Smith

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP 23 | Nominees Luncheon Tabitha Brown, Kyla Pratt and Adrian Holmes

2 / 24

Kyla Pratt, Tabitha Brown and Adrian Holmes

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Kyla Pratt and Gracelyn Hollingsworth | 1080x1080

3 / 24

Outstanding Animated Series winners Kyla Pratt and Graceyn Hollingsworth

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Tika Sumpther | 1080x1080

4 / 24

Tika Sumpter

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Keith David and Jalyn Hall | 1920x1080

5 / 24

Keith David and Jalyn Hall

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

ADVERTISEMENT
NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon | Tabitha Brown and Adrian Holmes | 1920x1080

6 / 24

Tabitha Brown and Adrian Holmes

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Terrence Terrell and Crystal Renee Hayslett | 1080x1080

7 / 24

Terrence Terrell and Crystal Renee Hayslett

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Derrick Johnson | 1920x1080

8 / 24

Derrick Johnson

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Kandi Burruss | 1920x1080

9 / 24

Kandi Burruss

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Carl Anthony Payne II and Tobe Nwigwe | 1080x1080

10 / 24

Carl Anthony Payne II and Tobe Nwigwe

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

ADVERTISEMENT
NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Adrienne Banfield-Norris | 1920x1080

11 / 24

Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon William Stanford Davis | 1080x1080

12 / 24

William Stanford Davis

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe, Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown | 1920x1080

13 / 24

Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe, Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Ray Wimley | 1080x1080

14 / 24

Ray Wimley

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Novi Brown and James Bland | 1080x1080

15 / 24

Novi Brown and James Bland

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

ADVERTISEMENT
NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Skyh Black and KJ Smith | 1920x1080

16 / 24

Skyh Black and KJ Smith

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Kyla Pratt, Brandee Evans, Tabitha Brown and Vanessa Estelle Williams | 1920x1080

17 / 24

Kyla Pratt, Brandee Evans, Tabitha Brown and Vanessa Estelle Williams

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Brandee Evans and Gabrielle Dennis | 1920x1080

18 / 24

Brandee Evans and Gabrielle Dennis

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncehon Alisha Wainwright | 1920x1080

19 / 24

Alisha Wainwright

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Glenn Marshall and Loretta Devine | 1080x1080

20 / 24

Glenn Marshall and Loretta Devine

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

ADVERTISEMENT
NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Jalyn Hall and Cameron J. Wright | 1080x1080

21 / 24

Jalyn Hall and Cameron J. Wright

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Ruth E. Carter and Erica Campbell | 1080x1080

22 / 24

Ruth E. Carter and Erica Campbell

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Joshua Boone and Amirah Vann | 1920x1080

23 / 24

Joshua Boone and Amirah Vann

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP

NAACP23 | Nominees Luncheon Derrick Johnson and Karen Boykin-Towns | 1080x1080

24 / 24

Derrick Johnson and Karen Boykin-Towns

Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP