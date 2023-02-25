Nominees Luncheon Photo Highlights
Explore photos of all the esteemed guests at the 54th NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles.
1 / 24
KJ Smith
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
2 / 24
Kyla Pratt, Tabitha Brown and Adrian Holmes
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
3 / 24
Outstanding Animated Series winners Kyla Pratt and Graceyn Hollingsworth
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
4 / 24
Tika Sumpter
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
5 / 24
Keith David and Jalyn Hall
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 24
Tabitha Brown and Adrian Holmes
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
7 / 24
Terrence Terrell and Crystal Renee Hayslett
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
8 / 24
Derrick Johnson
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
9 / 24
Kandi Burruss
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
10 / 24
Carl Anthony Payne II and Tobe Nwigwe
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 24
Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
12 / 24
William Stanford Davis
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
13 / 24
Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe, Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
14 / 24
Ray Wimley
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
15 / 24
Novi Brown and James Bland
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
ADVERTISEMENT
16 / 24
Skyh Black and KJ Smith
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
17 / 24
Kyla Pratt, Brandee Evans, Tabitha Brown and Vanessa Estelle Williams
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
18 / 24
Brandee Evans and Gabrielle Dennis
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
19 / 24
Alisha Wainwright
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
20 / 24
Glenn Marshall and Loretta Devine
Photo By Photo Credit: NAACP
ADVERTISEMENT