Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop - The Fashion of the 80s

As hip hop celebrates its 50th year, we take a look back at the styles of the 80s.

GettyImages-1398949329.jpg

1 / 6

The 80s brought flash to hip hop style. Gold became the trademark accessory and when it came to chains, the bigger the better. Street style began to embrace comfort as sweat suits became daily wear and we note just relegated to gym class. As hip hop becomes more mainstream, so does its fashion. Let’s take a look at some of the trends from the 80s.

Photo By Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

GettyImages-132111474.jpg

2 / 6

Heavy D poses in a jean jacket and yellow pants that match his fresh sneakers.

Photo By Michael Ochs

GettyImages-79413616.jpg

3 / 6

Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella pose in their acid washed denim and gold rope chains

Photo By Michael Ochs

GettyImages-1264388023.jpg

4 / 6

Big Daddy Kane shows off his gold chains and rings in NYC

Photo By Catherine McGann

GettyImages-74294339.jpg

5 / 6

Run DMC poses in their signature adidas sweatsuits and hats in NYC

Photo By Michael Ochs Archives

GettyImages-74281864.jpg

6 / 6

LL Cool J hangs out of the moonroof in a sweatsuit and bucket hat

Photo By Michael Ochs