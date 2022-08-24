Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop - The Fashion of the 80s
As hip hop celebrates its 50th year, we take a look back at the styles of the 80s.
The 80s brought flash to hip hop style. Gold became the trademark accessory and when it came to chains, the bigger the better. Street style began to embrace comfort as sweat suits became daily wear and we note just relegated to gym class. As hip hop becomes more mainstream, so does its fashion. Let’s take a look at some of the trends from the 80s.