Strike A Pose!: Ayesha Curry Flexes Her Modeling Skills During Paris Fashion Week

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry modeled in her designer ensemble before heading to the next Paris Fashion Week show.

Photo by @ayeshacurry via Instagram

Janet Jackson attended the Thom Browne show in a polished look from the brand.

Photo By (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

TikTok megastar Khaby Lame attended the #BoF500 Gala in a sleek black suit.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

Pharrell Williams attended the Kenzo Party with his wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket Ayer Williams.

Photo By (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Erykah Badu snapped a stylish photo before heading into the Thom Browne fashion show.

Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Model Precious Lee celebrated her curves at the #BoF500 Gala in a sexy black catsuit.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

Jaden Smith showed off his trendy grey suit before heading into the #BoF500 Gala.

Photo By (Photo by Christian Vierig/GC Images)

Lori Harvey and her mom Marjorie Harvey showcased their love for fashion at the Valentino runway show.

Photo By (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner attended the Coperni runway show in a sexy mini dress from the brand.

Photo By (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell strutted down the runway during the Messika show.

Photo By (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Messika)

Zendaya rocked a sheer Valentino look at the brand's star-studded runway show.

Photo By (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)