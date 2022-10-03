Strike A Pose!: Ayesha Curry Flexes Her Modeling Skills During Paris Fashion Week
In need of fashion inspiration? Look no further than this photo gallery!
1 / 11
Ayesha Curry modeled in her designer ensemble before heading to the next Paris Fashion Week show.
Photo by @ayeshacurry via Instagram
2 / 11
Janet Jackson attended the Thom Browne show in a polished look from the brand.
Photo By (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
3 / 11
TikTok megastar Khaby Lame attended the #BoF500 Gala in a sleek black suit.
Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)
4 / 11
Pharrell Williams attended the Kenzo Party with his wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket Ayer Williams.
Photo By (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
5 / 11
Erykah Badu snapped a stylish photo before heading into the Thom Browne fashion show.
Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)
