Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Are Engaged—See The RHOA Star’s Massive Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring!

1 / 56
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia - After a month of dating, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are engaged! The engagement news came shortly after the pair were photographed swooning over each other during Mother’s Day weekend. In a lengthy Instagram post, Guobadia revealed their relationship status.“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Simon captioned a series of photos, including an up-close look at Porsha’s diamond engagement ring. RELATED | RHOA’s Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon GuobadiaHe continued, “We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered....
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
2 / 56
Pink Sweat$ & Bunny - Congratulations to R&B singer Pink Sweat$ and his new fianceé, JL Bunny! The young couple recently got engaged shared the adorable video to Instagram. "My Happy Place Forever❤️💍 💗," read Bunny's caption. In the video, the couple made a toast when PinkSweat$ got down on a knee to ask for her hand in marriage. How romantic! We love their love. @ JL.Bunny
Photo by @jl.bunny via Instagram
3 / 56
Azealia Banks And Ryder Ripps - Valentine's Day may have officially marked the end of engagement season, but the celebrity proposals keep coming. The latest notable to put a ring on it is digital artist Ryder Ripps, who asked rapper Azealia Banks for her hand in marriage. The 1991 rapper said yes!With her soon-to-be husband in the background, Banks posted photos of her hand wearing a menorah gold engagement ring."I said yes!!! @ryderripps and I are engaged. I'm a jew now!!!!!" Banks captioned one of her pics, with the last sentence obviously being a reference to Ripps' ethnicity. The ring also seems to be a nod to his Jewish faith.Congratulations to the creative couple! Azealia Banks (reposted by @theshaderoom)
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
4 / 56
Masika Kalysha - It looks like congratulations are for former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha! The 35-year-old reality star is engaged. Masika posted a selfie with her gorgeous pear-shaped yellow diamond ring. She celebrated with an epic engagement in Houston over the weekend. Her fiancé, Mar, even gave her daughter a beautiful diamond ring. Congrats to the lovely couple! Masika Kalysha
Photo by @masikakalysha via Instagram
5 / 56
Vanessa Mdee - Actor Rotimi, and Vanessa Mdee are living proof that manifestation is real when it comes to love. After praying to find his wife in 2015, the 'Power ' star has successfully put a ring on his future “Mrs. Buttascotch.” Rotimi recently shared the news that he proposed to his girlfriend Vanessa Mdee with an iced out ring fit for a queen!Congratulations to the lovely couple! Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
Photo by @rotimi via Instagram
6 / 56
Crystal Smith - Crystal Smith couldn’t wait to show off the new bling she received from her husband Ne-Yo on New Year’s Day! ICYMI: Over the holiday weekend, the Sexy Love singer popped the question—or should we say re-popped the question—to his wife of four years. Of course, she said yes! “I’ll marry a million times over,” Smith captioned an Instagram video showing Ne-Yo’s heartwarming proposal to renew their vows. “Life has tried to break us so many times over. The continued prayer for our downfall, but we come back stronger every time‼️”She continued, “They say I’m crazy for loving you, but baby they just don’t know. My twin flame. I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more.” Showing off her giant diamond ring, the mother of two added, “And d*mn babe! You did that!! It’s a d*mn glaci...
Photo by @itscrystalsmith via Instagram
7 / 56
Tiffany 'New York' Pollard - Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard is off the market. During the “I LOVE New York Reunited” reunion special, which aired on VH1 Monday night, the self-proclaimed HBIC revealed that she is newly engaged.“Doing this experience has taught me my love language,” said Pollard. “It has brought me full circle as a woman. To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it, and it literally found me. I’m engaged. It’s just 21 days old.”The identity of Pollard’s husband-to-be is unknown, but she had this to say about the mystery man:“He’s an amazing man. He’s a big part of my life,” she said. “I did [keep it a secret],” Pollard said in response to host Vivica Fox joking that she kept the big news “under wraps” for the entire reunion show. “It feels so right,” she went on before flashing her ring. “It’s big. It’s bold. I picked it out.”Congratulations to Tiffany and her...
8 / 56
Amber Riley - Amber Riley is on her way to becoming the future Mrs. Black! On Tuesday morning, the former Glee actress shared the exciting news that she is officially engaged with her entrepreneur boyfriend, Desean Black. “There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” the 34-year-old star captioned an Instagram photo with her soon-to-be husband. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black.” In the couple’s photo taken by Alfredo Flores, Amber can be seen wearing a sparkly diamond ring on her left finger as she gazed into her lover’s eyes. “I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your...
Photo Not Available
9 / 56
Khloe Kardashian - Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday with family and close friends including her ex, Trustan Thompson. After posting a series of gorgeous photos to Instagram, fans couldn't help but notice a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Is it an engagement? Instagram followers commented. Even her close friend, Jonathan Cheban commented on the rock. "Does that 💍 come with 👓? blinded by the light," he wrote underneath her photos. Khloe Kardashian
10 / 56
Courtney Roker - Congratulations are in order for Al Roker’s 32-year-old daughter, Courtney, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend, Wesley Laga. Although the coronavirus pandemic changed Wesley’s plan to propose during their trip to Paris, Courtney says the soon-to-be-groom popped the question at home with a stunning square diamond ring and “music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.”How thoughtful! The couple seems very much in love as they prepare to spend the rest of their lives together. Courtney Roker via Instagram
Photo by @ouichefroker via Instagram
11 / 56
Danielle Brooks - Double congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks and her boyfriend Dennis Gelin who welcomed a baby girl in November AND closed out the year with an engagement. The Orange Is The New Black actress showed off the new big bling in an Instagram post she captioned:"I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️🥂" Danielle Brooks via Instagram
Photo Not Available
12 / 56
Robyn Dixon - Big congratulations to Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon as they get ready to embark on "#DixonsPartDeux!" The Real Housewives of Potomac star showed off her new 6-carat pink engagement ring on Instagram: "An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring!" Robyn Dixon
Photo by @robyndixon10 via Instagram
13 / 56
Toya Wright - Toya Wright is ready to be Mrs. Robert Rushing! Yesterday (Nov. 26), the reality star revealed the engagement news via Instagram showing off her new bling: "Yes! Yes! And Yes For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you."Congratulations! Toya and Robert "Red" Rushing share a beautiful 1-year-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing. Toya Wright
Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram
14 / 56
Nicki Minaj - Nicki Minaj and her new hubby, Kenneth Petty, made it official, official with his and her bling! The big 'ole rings came from Rafaello and Co jewelers in NYC. TMZ reports that Mr. Petty worked with the jeweler several months to create the custom design features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds that he paid for all by himself. Nicki's more traditional band is valued at an estimated $1.1M, while Ken's bolder band is inscribed with "Ken & Barbie" on the inside. Nicki Minaj
Photo by @rafaelloandco via Instagram
15 / 56
Marlene Wilkerson - Boo'd up! Kyrie Irving and his girlfriend, Marlene Wilkerson, were spotted in Brooklyn at the Chris Brown concert. While the couple was cuddled up, we couldn't help but notice that big 'ole rock on her left ring finger. (Photos From Left To Right: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Maybelline/ Lion's Share News)
16 / 56
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill - Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey got engaged to TV Personality, Mike Hill. The $85K ring was purchased from Solomon Brothers, retailing for $14,036, with the 5-ct stone purchased for around $70,000, with a total ring value of about $85,000. Whoa, baby!
17 / 56
Yung Joc - "Had to put her #hotgirlsummer on ice, #shesaidyes." Yung Joc
Photo by @joclive via Instagram
18 / 56
Charmaine Johnise - It's all about the bling! 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' star and host Charmaine Johnise showed off her beautiful ring on her Instagram after her tech entrepreneur man proposed to her. blackinstalove_ via Charmaine Johnise
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
19 / 56
Jennifer Lopez - "she said yes ♥️" The day has finally come that we are getting a J-Rod wedding! Alex Rodriguez proposed to his longtime love, Jennifer Lopez, with a big 'ole 15-carat emerald cut, diamond ring. According to the US Weekly, the ring is estimated at about $1.4 million. Jennifer Lopez
Photo Not Available
20 / 56
Miyana (Marques Houston's Fiancé) - "Today I said 'yes' to my Bestfriend. I said yes to a new beginning. I said yes to my spiritual head. I said yes to loving you forever and forever baby. I am so blessed to have you and to be yours FOREVER. These past months have been the best months of my life. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend them with anyone else or any other way. I love you so much and I promise to always be the best for Jehovah and for you . You deserve the best and it’s my goal to give you that. I cant wait to marry you . - your fiancé" Miyana
Photo by @iammiyahouston_ via Instagram
21 / 56
Issa Rae - Okay, so we've got some questions Issa! The 'Insecure' creator and actress took to her Instagram stories to show off her cruelty-free glam. While she looked real good, the Internet can't help but notice the bling she's rocking on her left ring finger. theybf_daily via Issa Rae
Photo by @theybf_daily via Instagram
22 / 56
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been displaying their love to the world va Instagram, but have kept the more intamite details of their relationship pretty private. However on Super Bowl Sunday, she has left everyone wondering whether they are engaged after sporting a huge ring on her ring finger. Will #Trylie be dropping a surprise wedding video on YouTube much like they did for thier daughter, Stormi's birth? Hmm... blackinstalove_ via Travis Scott
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
23 / 56
Tammy and Charlie Rivera - "Charlie cried her eyes out when waka turned to her and said : Not only am I vowing to love, honor and respect your mother but I vow the same things to you. Then he gave her a smaller version of my ring with a pink diamond the moment that took my breath away" blackinstalove_/Instagram
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
24 / 56
Tammy Rivera - "Jan 21st we will be married for 5 years! We always said if we survive 5 years we will do the whole traditional ceremony, The Rings, The wedding, The Dress THE WHOLE SHEBANG!! So I’m happy to announce we will be having a destination wedding the right way with our mothers by our side on jan 19! Every since I seen the episode of Martin when him and Gina got married on the beach that was my dream wedding" Tammy Rivera
Photo by @charliesangelll via Instagram
25 / 56
Miranda Pak (Terence Howard's Ex-Wife) - "Thank you @benballer @ifandco The Most Gifted Jeweler in The World!!! Valentines coming soon, let’s show them how to truly Love your Woman! @jeanneyangstyle get ready this a family affair! @crustaceanbh thank you for making the night extra special. #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus" Terrence Howard
Photo by @theterrencehoward via Instagram
26 / 56
Kimbella Vanderhee - "Good night, literally, What a night to remember!" Kimbella Vanderhee
Photo by @kimbellasworld via Instagram
27 / 56
Keke Wyatt - In a TMZ exclusive, Keke Wyatt is opening up about her devasting dviorce last year, which happened when her husband of 7 years decided to leave her for another woman when she was 8 months pregnant and her 2nd born had been diagnosed with cancer. Keke told TMZ that after thinking she would never fall in love again, she rekindled a relationship with her first boyfriend, Zachariah Darring, who she found out had been single and celibate for 6 years praying for a wife. Looks like Keke got her fairytale ending!
28 / 56
Katie Holmes - Now that Jamie Foxx and his boo Katie Holmes finally out and proud, do we hear wedding bells in the near future? Katie was spotted walking around New Orleans with a big smile while wearing a diamond ring on her left pinky. Do you think she was wearing it on her pinky to throw people off the engagement trail? (Photo: Splash News)
29 / 56
Zoe Kravitz - Sis was engaged this whole time without anyone even saying anything about that big rock on her finger! In her recent interview with Rolling Stone, Zoe Kravitz reveals she's been engaged to her boo, Karl Glusman, for eight months. She was even showing off her ring at this years Met Gala. She told Rolling Stone, "Oh yeah, I’m engaged... I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” Welp, you succedded because we had no idea! (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
30 / 56
Ariana Grande - ":)" Ariana Grande
Photo by @arianagrande via Instagram
31 / 56
Angela Simmons - Sorry, Yo Gotti, but it looks like another fella beat you to the punch! Angela debuted her flawless oval-cut rock on Instagram. So far, she's kept her fiancé a secret from fans. Any guesses?(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)
32 / 56
Ciara - With the Indian Ocean glittering behind her, Ciara looked lovely in a flowy La Perla robe as Russell Wilson popped the question after almost a year of celibate dating. The Seattle Seahawks QB posted a video on his Instagram captioned, “She said yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling…#TrueLove @Ciara” as a giddy CiCi bubbled with laughter and happiness. Not sure of the carats on this rock, but we can only imagine judging from its size!(Photos from left: Ciara via Instagram)
33 / 56
LeToya Luckett - The actress is working not one, but two diamond-encrusted bands! The twin bands appear to be set in gold, with thick baguette diamonds studded all around. She said "yes" to her fiancé, Rob Hill, Sr., in January 2016 after dating for less than a year.(Photos from left: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/WireImage)
34 / 56
Nazanin Mandi - Did Miguel pop the question? The “Adore” singer’s longtime girlfriend flashed a shiny new diamond on that finger on Instagram, drumming up speculation that she and the crooner are indeed engaged. Whether it’s true or not (the couple hasn’t officially commented), you can’t argue with that sizable rock and classy, iced-out band!(Photos from left: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS, Nazanin Mandi via Instagram)
35 / 56
Eva Longoria - This actress is heading back down the aisle! She shared the news on December 12 that her beau, Jose Antonio Baston, had proposed in Dubai. She wrote on Instagram, “Ummmm so this happened….#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness.” Her new hardware appears to be an impressive ruby set off with clusters of smaller white diamonds. Very original, indeed! (Photos from left: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Haute Living, Eva Longoria via Instagram)
36 / 56
Misty Copeland - The prima ballerina debuted her shiny new rock at Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women of the Year Awards. It appears to be a cushion cut stone flanked by smaller diamonds around the perimeter, with a band embellished with diamonds to match. Her fiancé, Olu Evans, sure knows how to pick ‘em!(Photos from left: Splash News, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)
37 / 56
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert - On Nov. 7, the Cleveland Cavaliers baller surprised the "Maybe" singer with a jaw-dropping ruby engagement ring at their baby shower. "Thank You @imanshumpert for putting the color back in my life! I love you so much," she wrote of the sparkler, which sits on a lattice detail gold band encrusted with micropavé diamonds. Their baby girl is due in January.(Photos from left: Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Teyana Taylor via Instagram)
38 / 56
Chrisette Michele - It’s a match made in music heaven! The singer said “yes” after her longtime manager, Doug “Biggs” Ellison, got down on one knee on the rooftop of New York City’s Jungle City recording studio in late October. Her radiant, oval-shaped diamond is a classic beauty, sitting atop a plain platinum band. (Photos from Left: Frank Mullen/WireImage, Doug Ellison via Instagram)
39 / 56
Grace Gealey - Empire’s Trai Byers and Grace Gealey’s engagement has been under wraps for a minute. But we’ve caught glimpses of Ms. Boo Boo Kitty’s brilliant square-cut diamond on the red carpet, and she finally went public with the news on a recent episode of FABLife. You did good, Trai!(Photos from Left: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)
40 / 56
Hannah Bronfman - The DJ/entrepreneur shared her dazzling oval-cut engagement ring from boyfriend Brendan Fallis on Instagram on August 20. We adore the simplicity and the sheer elegance. (Photos from Left: Chance Yeh/FilmMagic, Hannah Bronfman via Instagram)
41 / 56
Draya Michele - The Basketball Wives LA star is heading down the aisle! Her longtime beau, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Oscar Scandrick, popped the question on June 18 in Los Angeles with a 6 carat, cushion-cut diamond designed by Jasons of Beverly Hills. Nice! (Photos from Left: David Livingston/Getty Images, Draya Michele via Instagram)
42 / 56
Iggy Azalea - She’s so fancy, you already know. And she’s got the bling to prove it! Longtime love Nick Young popped the question at his 30th birthday bash on June 1 with this shimmering “10.43-carat ring, consisting of an 8.15-carat fancy intense yellow diamond and a white diamond halo set into white gold," according to People. Young co-designed the piece with jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills. (Photos: Iggy Azalea via Instagram)
43 / 56
Nicki Minaj - Sheepishly hinting at their couple status for months, it looks like Meek Mill put a ring on it, with her sharing a pic of her new bling on April 15, 2015. Nicki's canary yellow, heart-shaped diamond appears to be at least 14 carats and is surrounded by a double halo of white diamonds. (Photos: Nicki Minaj via Instagram)
44 / 56
Lady Gaga - Mother Monster is getting hitched! Her longtime beau, Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, proposed on Valentine's Day 2015 with an exquisite heart shaped Lorraine Schwartz diamond with the letters “T <3 S” spelled out in diamonds along the back of the band. “He always called me by my birth name [Stephanie]. Since our very first date. I’m such a happy bride-to-be! I can’t stop smiling!!” she writes on Instagram. (Photos: Lady Gaga via Instagram)
45 / 56
Adrienne Bailon - The Real co-host broke the news in February of her pending nuptials on her show, flashing her sparkler for the first time in front of her fellow co-hosts and fans alike! Fiancé Lenny Santiago, a music executive at Roc Nation and celebrity photographer, did it up with a giant squared rock set on a diamond-studded band. (Photo: Adrienne Bailon via Instagram)
46 / 56
Eniko Parrish - Funny man Kevin Hart’s sweet engagement announcement on Instagram says it all: "She said YEEEEESSSSS...... #Happy #MyRib #iF--kingLoveHer” Enaged on August 18, 2014, Eniko Parrish, his girlfriend of five years, is proudly flaunting what appears to be a large center diamond sitting on a band encrusted with smaller diamonds. Lovely! (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)
47 / 56
Ashlee Simpson - We can’t blame the singer-model for flashing her vintage-inspired sparkler on Twitter after boyfriend Evan Ross popped the question in Hawaii in January 2014. Ross customized a ring from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane’s archival collection, according to People, adding a sleeve of smaller diamonds around its 5-carat, marquise-cut center stone and accent rubies. They wed on August 30, 2014.(Photos from left: Ashlee Simpson via Twitter, Courtesy Neil Lane Jewelry)
48 / 56
LaToya Jackson - The singer and reality TV star said “yes” to her longtime business partner Jeffré Phillips while vacationing together in Hawaii last August. Sadly, they called off their plans this past February, but here's a closer look at what was: an enormous diamond ring, featuring a 10-carat round center stone and surrounded by another 7.5-carats of diamonds set in a platinum band. (Photos from left: Greg Tidwell/PacificCoastNews, PacificCoastNews)
49 / 56
Evelyn Lozada - The Basketball Wives star was suprised on Christmas Eve 2013 with this flawless 14.5-carat diamond engagement ring by her boo, Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford. Designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, the emerald-cut center stone has smaller diamonds around the perimeter and encircling the band. (Photos: Evelyn Lozada via Instagram)
50 / 56
Gabrielle Union - The Being Mary Jane star said "yes" to this jaw-dropping engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, who proposed on December 21, 2013. The 8.5-carat cushion-cut diamond (valued at $1 million) was designed by top celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. They wed on August 30, 2014 in Miami. (Photos from left: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Gabrielle Union via Instagram)
51 / 56
Kelly Rowland - After weeks of speculation, the newly engaged singer confirmed in December 2013 that beau Tim Witherspoon “put a ring on it,” flashing her stunning new bling on the Queen Latifah Show. From what we can see, she’s working with a huge cushion-cut diamond set on a solid gold band. They made it official in Costa Rica on May 9, 2014. (Photos from left: The Queen Latifah Show/CBS, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Autism Speaks)
52 / 56
Kim Kardashian - We're hoping the third time's a charm for Kim K., who accepted boyfriend Kanye West's marriage proposal on Oct. 21, 2013 after 18 months of dating and the birth of their daughter, North, in June. Kim is working with a flawless 15-carat diamond ring designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. They wed in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. (Photos: Clyde Haygood via Instagram)
53 / 56
Ciara - Ciara and Future called off their engagement in August 2014, but we still can't help but fawn over her ring. The rapper-producer proposed in October 2013 with a spectacular 15-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. They have a son together. (Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon, Photo via Instagram Ciara)
54 / 56
Naya Rivera - The Glee star called it quits with Big Sean (she's now married to actor Ryan Dorsey), but here's a look back at the fabulous rock he gifted her in October 2013. The giant cushion-cut diamond features a halo setting and sits on a thin band that appears to have diamonds all around. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Latina Magazine)
55 / 56
Jennifer Hudson - Take a closer look at Jennifer Hudson’s five-carat engagement stunner from David Otunga, gifted in September 2008. Designed by Neil Lane, the ring has a round center stone and a micro-pave split-shank band. (Photo: Allan Bregg / Splash News)
56 / 56
Kerry Washington - The Scandal star married San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugh in a secret ceremony on June 24, 2013. Keeping with her timeless style, Kerry's ring looks to be channel set with diamonds all around and is worn alongside a simple gold band. (Photos from left: Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images, AdMedia / Splash News)