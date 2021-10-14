Get Into It!: Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns In Head-To-Toe Gucci For Her First Vogue Cover

1 / 24
Casual NYC Stroll! - Jodie Turner-Smith hopped on Instagram to celebrate a big milestone in her career— her first Vogue cover! The famous actress shared the fabulous news by reposting the stunning image on Instagram. “My first #vogue cover is here,” she enthusiastically captioned the photo before thanking Vogue Brasil and her glam squad of “talented Black queens.” We stan this moment in her-story! Zoey Grossman/Vogue Brasil
Photo by @voguebrasil via Instagram
2 / 24
Casual NYC Stroll! - Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson take their infant daughter on a casual stroll in NYC. Jodi was cozy yet sylish in sweats and a floral Gucci x North Face coat tthatcher’s she modeled on the recent cover of Elle magazine. (Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)
3 / 24
On The Cover Of Elle Magazine! - Jodie Turner-Smith is stunning on the digital cover of Elle Magazine. Rocking floral fashions from the highly anticipated The North Face x Gucci collaboration, the actress is practically glowing. To complete her stylish designer ensemble—that costs upwards of $10K—the new mom flaunted a perfectly manicured 'fro and glamorous makeup. We love to see it! Elle Magazine
Photo by @elleusa via Instagram
4 / 24
Father's Day Stroll! - Joshua Jackson celebrated his first Father’s Day this weekend! Spotted on a morning stroll in Los Angeles, the proud dad looked easy-breezy as he pushed his newborn baby girl’s stroller. With his wife Jodie Turner-Smith by his side, it was unclear where the couple was headed, but with the pair did take a few minutes to jump on a FaceTime call. Most likely the call was for the man of the hour, who welcomed his first child with his wife in late April. Welcome to the dad's club, Josh! (Photo: Backgrid) (Photo: Backgrid)
5 / 24
Family Time! - Jodie Turner-Smith stepped out with her mom, and infant daughter yesterday in LA. The actress headed to Wholefoods wearing a pair of Denim overalls and Melody Esani x Air Jordan 1 sneakers ($800). The new mom made sure to have on a face covering as they went for their stroll. It looks like Jodie is adjusting to motherhood very well. (Photo: Backgrid) (Photo: Backgrid)
6 / 24
Welcome To Motherhood - Jodie Turner-Smith is embracing motherhood and everything that comes with it! On Saturday, the Queen & Slim actress posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with a funny caption that read: “Mum = Milk Factory till further notice.” The new mother appears to be well-rested because she looks fresh-faced and flawless while wearing a black, nursing bra. We also can’t help but notice her adorable gold nameplate necklace that says, “Parent.”Jodie welcomed her baby girl with her husband, Joshua Jackson on April 21. We’re glad that Jodie and her bundle of joy are doing well. Black Instalove_ Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram
7 / 24
Gucci Glow - Jodie Turner-Smith attended the BAFTA awards styled by Alessandro Michele. She wore a stunning custom Gucci yellow tulle gown with sequin embroidery and a patent leather bow. Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
8 / 24
Glowing In Ivory - Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith attended the UK Premiere of "Queen & Slim" at the Rich Mix Cinema on Jan. 28,2020 in London, England. Jodie looked stunning in a silk, ivory gown by Reem Acra. She and her husband have recently announced that they are considering raising their unborn child in a different country due to racism in America. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
9 / 24
Pink Lady - Jodie Turner-Smith wore a pink midi-dress while out-and-about in London. Jodie's maternity is #goals. (Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images) (Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images)
10 / 24
Baby Bumpin' Around - Jodie Turner-Smith was seen on Sunday with her husband Joshua Jackson running errands in Calabasis. She wore a black maxi dress where you can seeing a budding baby bump. The newly wed couple is very private, so they never confirmed their pregnancy, but as we can see they have a little bundle on the way. (Photo: Backgrid) (Photo: Backgrid)
11 / 24
Mermaid Looks Made For A Queen - Jodie Turner-Smith can do no wrong when it comes to fashion! The breakout 'Queen & Slim' actress attend the AFI Fest for the premiere of her upcoming film looking like an ethereal queen in this lilac, mermaid-esque look by Gucci. While we couldn't keep our eyes off her dress, others noted the big 'ole rock on her finger while she posed next to her beau, fellow actor Joshua Jackson, who also had a ring on his left hand. This is after the two were reportedly picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills. Either way, she looks goodt! (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
12 / 24
Styling On The Cover Of Elle Magazine - Photographed by Zoey Grossman, Jodie Turner-Smith looked amazing on the November 2019 cover of Elle Magazine! Styled by Shiona Turini, the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress rocked an eye-catching Balmain jacket as she sported her stylish Cuban link necklace. Zoey Grossman/ Elle Magazine
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
13 / 24
Glowing On The Cover Of Wonderland Magazine - Photographed by Micaiah Carter, the Queen & Slim actress shimmered and shined as she styled on the cover of Wonderland Magazine's autumn 2019 issue. Talk about glo' up! Styled by Toni-Blaze, Jodi stunned on her first-ever magazine cover! Micaiah Carter/ Wonderland Magazine
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
14 / 24
Striking A Pose In Versace - Captured on camera by Justin Amoafo, the British model-turned-actress struck a pose for the lens wearing a green-patterned Versace suit paired with a black RODARTE blouse. Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
15 / 24
Front Row Fabulous During Milan Fashion Week - During Milan Fashion Week, Jodie demanded attention as she flexed her fabulous fashion sense! Styled in a bold monochromatic Gucci ensemble, the Queen & Slim actress was all smiles as she sat front row at Gucci’s fashion show, right beside fashion icon Dapper Dan.(Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci) (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci)
16 / 24
Colorfully Charismatic - Sparking up a conversation while attending the special screening of the movie Jett, Jodie sent fans into a frenzy by flaunting her abs in a colorful Salvatore Ferragamo look, which she accompanied with a bold pink bag.(Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
17 / 24
All Black & All Bold - Daring to be different, Jodie arrived at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball shining bright like a diamond in a long Gucci mirror embellished maxi dress, which she paired with a bold black lip by makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. Work, sis!(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
18 / 24
Ravishing In Rome - Jodie Turner-Smith stylishly showed up to the Gucci Cruise 2020 show wearing an extremely low-cut multicolored silk Georgette dress and black platform heels. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci) (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)
19 / 24
Melanin Magic At The BET Awards - Displaying her flawless melanin skin, the Queen & Slim star glistened while on stage at the 2019 BET Awards in a shimmery ATTICO dress and dazzling headpiece, styled by Petra Flannery.(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
20 / 24
Black & Boujee - Photographed by FancyGomez, the up-and-coming star struck a pose in a tailored Valentino outfit fit for a boss! Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
21 / 24
Social Media Stylin' - Flexing her fashion skills for the 'gram, the 33-year-old fashionista rocked a snake-skin printed top by I.AM.GIA, which she paired with a black leather pencil skirt. Perfection! Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
22 / 24
Beverly Hills Babe - It was no denying Jodie's style as she attended the Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey in Calfornia dressed in industry black attire. Serve!(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
23 / 24
Beauty In Balmain - Before heading to CinemaCon 2019, Jodie stunned in an off-white Balmain jumpsuit with stylishly curly tresses. We stan for her natural hair! Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram
24 / 24
Paying Homage To Her Jamaican Roots - Fi-Yah Tingz! Flaunting her modelesque body, Jodie repped for her Jamaican roots in a two-piece bikini displaying the island's flag. Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by @jodiesmith via Instagram