2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Wades' Take Fashion To Another Level
They are truly couple goals!
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards Presidential Award recipients chose to publicly support their child causing an outroar and a ruckus among the uninformed and willfully ignorant. But when you're Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, you take the jabs in stride and you make sure you look fantastic while doing it. The Wades are frequent red-carpet guests and they take as much pride in their style as they do in their respective careers. Lucky for us, we get to see them in all their glory so let's take a look back at some of their recent looks.
By: Alba Anthony
Dwyane Wade wore all black and bright pink shoes to match his wife Gabrielle Union's pink ruffled gown for the premiere of Strange World. Both were upstaged by daughter Kaavia James in a quilted wrap dress and bright pink purse.