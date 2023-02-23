2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Wades' Take Fashion To Another Level

They are truly couple goals!

GettyImages-1395116177.jpg

1 / 6

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards Presidential Award recipients chose to publicly support their child causing an outroar and a ruckus among the uninformed and willfully ignorant. But when you're Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, you take the jabs in stride and you make sure you look fantastic while doing it. The Wades are frequent red-carpet guests and they take as much pride in their style as they do in their respective careers. Lucky for us, we get to see them in all their glory so let's take a look back at some of their recent looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

GettyImages-1244812355.jpg

2 / 6

Dwyane Wade wore all black and bright pink shoes to match his wife Gabrielle Union's pink ruffled gown for the premiere of Strange World. Both were upstaged by daughter Kaavia James in a quilted wrap dress and bright pink purse.

Photo By Frederic J Brown

GettyImages-1431144391.jpg

3 / 6

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union don coordinated suits for an NYC screening of The Redeem Team

Photo By Gotham

GettyImages-1403867308.jpg

4 / 6

Dwyane Wade rocked a tank and tied slacks while Gabrielle Union wore a nude dress with fringed bottom for the Prada 2022 spring/summer menswear show

Photo By Jacopo M. Raule

GettyImages-1388067008.jpg

5 / 6

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union gave classy glamour in traditional looks for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo By Daniele Venturelli

GettyImages-1426450703.jpg

6 / 6

Dwayne Wade brightened up the carpet in a yellow floral suit while Gabrielle Union sparkled in a gold minidress with matching overcoat for the LA screening of The Redeem Team

Photo By Jon Kopaloff