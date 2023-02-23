2023 NAACP Image Awards: Serena Williams Aces Fashion
The tennis star is leaning into her love of fashion.
Serena Williams is the worthy recipient of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Jackie Robinson Sports Award. The tennis star announced in 2022 her intention to retire from professional tennis. But that doesn't mean she's retiring from public life. In fact, it's quite the opposite as she's become a regular on the speaking and fashion circuits. She's always had a flair for fashion and even has clothing and jewelry lines. She knows what she likes and shines when she steps out. Let's take a look at her recent looks.
By: Alba Anthony