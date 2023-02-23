2023 NAACP Image Awards: Serena Williams Aces Fashion

The tennis star is leaning into her love of fashion.

Serena Williams is the worthy recipient of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Jackie Robinson Sports Award. The tennis star announced in 2022 her intention to retire from professional tennis. But that doesn't mean she's retiring from public life. In fact, it's quite the opposite as she's become a regular on the speaking and fashion circuits. She's always had a flair for fashion and even has clothing and jewelry lines. She knows what she likes and shines when she steps out. Let's take a look at her recent looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Serena Williams is ravishing in red in a minidress and sneakers for the Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after party

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Serena Williams is all smiles in a one-sleeved fitted bright pink dress for the Black Women in Hollywood event

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Serena Williams glows in red velvet at British Vogue and Tiffany and Co Celebration Fashion and Film Party

Photo By David M. Bennett

Serena Williams stuns in a flowy pink minidress with black tie accent for the Thor: Love and Thunder UK screening

Photo By Samir Hussein

Serena Williams is radiant in a full-length mock neck dress as she poses with legendary sister Venus Williams at HistoryTalks 2022

Photo By Paul Morigi