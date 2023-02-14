2023 NAACP Image Awards: Janelle Monae Keeps Us Guessing

You never know what the multi-talented artist will wear.

There are only two things that are true when it comes to Janelle Monae's style: 1. there will be black and/or white 2. it will be FIERCE. Janelle does not half-step when it comes to fashion. Janelle comes out in ensembles that are fully evolved and play well on camera. Janelle Monae comes to be seen and we all benefit. Let's take a look back at some of their latest fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Janelle Money burns up the carpet in a strappy black gown with red and black feather bottom at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Photo By Steve Granitz

Janelle Monae is darling in all white ensemble with a top hat for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery photocall

Photo By Dave J Hogan

Janelle Monae stuns in a black and white asymmetric ensemble at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Photo By Patrick McMullan

Janelle Monae takes her bag for a walk along the carpet wearing a black and white suit and tophat at the BAFTA Tea Party

Photo By Monica Schipper

Janelle Monae is ravishing in a sheer black gown with hip cut outs at the 28th Critics Choice Awards

Photo By Steve Granitz