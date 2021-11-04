A Vibe!: K. Michelle Ditches Full Glam And Opts For Glossy Lips And A Messy Ponytail In New Selfies

1 / 208
While relaxing in bed, K. Michelle snapped a few selfies to show off her effortless beauty. “IDC, IDC I’m not combing my hair today,” the soulful singer captioned the images. “Some lip gloss and ponytail for the win.”
Photo by @kmichellemusic via Instagram
2 / 208
Janet Jackson is back on Instagram with a flawless makeup-free selfie! Over the weekend, the All For You singer posted this ageless photo rocking black box braids with stylish blue highlights. Looking good, Ms. Jackson!
Photo by @janetjackson via Instagram
3 / 208
Kelis - Kelis is makeup-free and flawless! The singer shared a photo to Instagram rocking passion twists and showing off her glowing skin. Her caption read: "No make up , no filter , zero sensorship . I never say I'm the best because that would imply I've been engaged in competition. I am the most me at all times . What you see is what you get . I can live with that . ♥️💯" We love her honesty! Kelis
Photo by @kelis via Instagram
4 / 208
Jada Pinkett Smith - Jada Pinkett Smith keeps us begging for her directions to the fountain of youth! The 49-year-old entertainer recently posted this Instagram selfie showing off her skin-kissed skin, and fans quickly hopped in the comment section of the photo with questions about her skincare routine. Who can blame them? Just look at how radiant the mother-of-two looks! Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo by @jadapinkettsmith via Instagram
5 / 208
Jordyn Woods - Jordyn Woods is fresh-faced and loving it! Recently, the model and social media influencer posted this car selfie, along with the Instagram caption: “fresh skin & braids season.” We can’t be the only ones eager to get her full beauty routine for glowing skin. Like seriously. It’s an entire mood! Jordyn Woods
Photo by @jordynwoods via Instagram
6 / 208
Jada Pinkett Smith - Jada Pinkett Smith is ageless! Over the weekend, the Red Table Talk host posted this Instagram photo showing off her makeup-free beauty. The stunning photo comes just weeks after the 49-year-old beauty underwent the “big chop” with her daughter Willow Smith. It’s the radiance for us! Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo by @jadapinkettsmith via Instagram
7 / 208
Porsha Williams - Porsha Williams is serving us fresh-faced realness! Over the weekend, the RHOA star shared this unfiltered photo on Instagram, showing her clean and stunning skin. She's on a private jet wearing her PJ's and looking flawless. We definitely need that self-care regimen today. Porsha Williams
Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram
8 / 208
Kylie Jenner - Kylie jenner shows fans her rigourous skincare regimen in her latest Instagram video. The beauty mogul recently released new products for Kylie Skin and shared how she uses them. In her video, she uses the face wash, toner, and moisturizer. Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kyliesnapchat via Instagram
9 / 208
Gabrielle Union - Gabrielle Union, we need your directions to the fountain of youth, stat! Recently, the 48-year-old actress posted this pool-side photo showing off her radiant skin. “That [sun] on my face tho,” the mother caption the post that garnered over 350k likes. It's the glow for us! Gabrielle Union
Photo by @gabunion via Instagram
10 / 208
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner appropriately decided to be fresh-faced while sharing new info about her latest Kylie Skin products. Naturally, fans are loving every second of it! It's no secret that the 23-year-old loves showing off her latest makeup looks, but this side of the reality star is definitely a breath of fresh air. Kylie Jenner reposted by @kyliesnapchat
Photo by @kyliesnapchat via Instagram
11 / 208
Rihanna - Rihanna never misses a moment to show off her radiant skin. While advertising her new Fenty Beauty Butta Drop—an ultra-hydrating whipped body oil set to drop on 5/5—the business mogul snapped this poolside photo with little to no makeup. Perfection! Fenty Beauty
Photo by @fentyskin via Instagram
12 / 208
Lori Harvey - Lori Harvey shared a pic to Instagram makeup-free and fans are loving it! She is what we call a natural beauty! "Fresh face✨ Skin is thriving ✨." @Lori Harvey
Photo by @loriharvey via Instagram
13 / 208
Remy Ma - Fans are begging for Remy Ma's beauty routine after she posted this makeup-free video on Instagram. Exuding confidence, the 'Melanin Magic' rapper's skin looked radiant in the candid bedroom selfie. See for yourself! Remy Ma
Photo by @remyma via Instagram
14 / 208
Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion is glowing in a new makeup-free post on her Instagram. The rapper took a two-part series of candid bathroom mirror pictures flaunting her clear skin. She posed in her signature crop t-shirt and shorts outfit showing off her gorgeous body. @ Megan Thee Stallion
Photo by @theestallion via Instagram
15 / 208
Joseline Hernandez - It is not often that you see Joseline Hernandez without full glam. However, the busy reality star recently posted this makeup-free selfie showing her naturally glowing skin. "I need it. A month off without the costumes," Joseline captioned the image on Instagram.In the photo, Joseline also made it a point to flaunt her natural hair styled by Cassidy of the Caroline Salon & Spa. Flawless! Joseline Hernandez
Photo by @joseline via Instagram
16 / 208
Toya Johnson - Toya Johnson is an ageless beauty, and this Instagram video single-handily provides the receipts for anyone with doubts! Recently, the 37-year-old reality star and mother of two posted this wash day video documenting the natural hair products she uses to grow out her tresses after cutting it a year ago. “Today I'm treating my hair with The Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque ($10) because it's always important to treat your hair in between protective styles,” she captioned the quick clip. “I love that this product has biotin in it which encourages hair growth, and my hair has been growing!”While her natural hair journey is definitely worthy of praise, fans watching the video couldn't help but notice her blemish-free skin. In fact, the comments were filled with followers begging her to drop her skincare secrets. And who can blame them? She looks spectacular. Toya Johnson
Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram
17 / 208
Indya Moore - Indya Moore left us begging her beauty secrets after she snapped this morning selfie and posted it on Instagram. Showcasing her natural glow, the Pose actress definitely has us rethinking our daily skincare routine.Absolutely stunning! Fans also couldn’t help but fall in love with Indya’s edgy new haircut. “Photosynthesis,” she captioned the radiant makeup-free image. “I love bed & sun & grass. I need that this summer. A bed in a field of grass right under the sun with a lil tree moment near by for some shade.”We think we speak for everyone when we say that she looks amazing. Indya Moore/Instagram
18 / 208
Cardi B - Cardi B is not letting harsh criticism about her appearance hinder her happiness. On Tuesday, the Up rapper posted a video message on Instagram without an ounce of makeup. “Y’all take pictures or video of me with no makeup while I’m in motion and be like, ‘Oh, look at Cardi, she looks weird without no makeup.’ This me with no makeup, no filter,” she stated in the video, showing her natural beauty and dismissing harmful comments. She continued, “I just wanted to let y’all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy.”We’re glad to know that the 28-year-old isn’t allowing negative energy into her space. In the words of the Cardi: “Makeup or not, a b**** is doing good.” Cardi B
Photo by @iamcardib via Instagram
19 / 208
Rihanna - Rihanna is makeup-free and flawless in her latest Fenty Skin campaign. The beuaty mogul is back with a new eye cream to add to the list of Fenty Skin products. " I'm back with another baddie for your skincare collection - @fentyskin #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, the only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!! coming to you guys 2/12 on fentyskin.com and at @sephora," read her Instagram caption. We may have to purchase if it'll make us look as good as RihRih. See the full video here. Rihanna
Photo by @badgalriri via Instagram
20 / 208
Kerry Washington - Kerry Washington snapped a few selfies while directing the final season of Insecure—and we cannot get over her flawless skin. Eager to know her secret to obtain (and maintain) radiant skin, we did some research and learned that the 44-year-old entertainer is a huge advocate for staying hydrated. “I look and feel better when I’m drinking water all day long,” she told Allure about her secret to glowing skin.We don’t know about you, but we are taking a cue from the Bronx-born beauty and getting our hands on some H2O as soon as possible. Kerry Washington
Photo by @kerrywashington via Instagram
21 / 208
Jada Pinkett-Smith - Jada Pinkett Smith is 49 and fabulous. The actress and Red Table Talk host recently posted a video to Instagram asking fans how what color she should dye her hair next. But what we noticed is how flawless Jada's skin is. Her blonde hair and a golden skin is glowing in this video. "I need your suggestions 😜 Hit me below and ... thank you in advance✨," read her caption. She doesn't need any advice from us. Instead, we need to learn her beauty secrets! Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo by @jadapinkettsmith via Instagram
22 / 208
Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna - Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna linked up over the weekend and took a flawless selfie. We're not sure if the ladies had a business meeting or just a kiki amongst girl friends. Either way, they look gorgeous! Nicki Minaj Instagram / The Shaderoom
Photo by @theshaderoom via Instagram
23 / 208
Monica - Monica shares a photo to her Instagram stories of herself and her youngest son, Romelo. Monica is makeup free and glowing with her little twin. "Tell this kids that we twins @romelo," read her caption. She is absolutely, right! Romelo is her twin. Monica Denise
Photo by @theybf_daily via Instagram
24 / 208
Erykah Badu - Erykah Badu is serving us fresh-faced realness! Over the weekend, the First Lady of Neo-Soul shared this unfiltered photo on Instagram, showing her clean skin and stunning natural hair. Perfection. We definitely need that self-care regimen today. Erykah Badu
Photo by @erykahbadu via Instagram
25 / 208
Chrissy Teigen - Recreating Chrissy Teigen’s skincare regimen has long been on our beauty to-do list. It was quickly moved to our #1 spot after the 35-year-old socialite posted this unfiltered selfie on her Instagram account showing off her flawless morning skin. After some research, we learned that the mother of two uses Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil ($72) to achieve her radiant complexion. Check out the video she posted in November showing how the anti-aging, multi-purpose oil works to protect the skin from damaging free radicals. Chrissy Teigen
Photo by @chrissyteigen via Instagram
26 / 208
Jhené Aiko - Jhené Aiko appears to have a skincare ritual that rivals all others. Recently, the 32-year-old singer posted this makeup-free selfie, and fans could not believe how radiant she looks. And don’t even begin to get us started about her natural tresses—stunning! Jhené Aiko
Photo by @jheneaiko via Instagram
27 / 208
Tammy Rivera - Tammy Rivera never has any qualms about going makeup-free on social media. Recently, the 34-year-old reality star and singer posted this completely unfiltered photo of her youthful skin, and honestly, we are fawning for her skincare routine. Any advice, sis? Tammy Rivera
Photo by @charliesangelll via Instagram
28 / 208
Cardi B - Cardi B has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. Adding to her growing success, the New York rapper was recently crowned Billboard’s “Woman of the Year.” Celebrating her latest accolade, the famous rap artist posted on Instagram thanking the magazine, before addressing her haters with receipts of her success, which includes her 6x platinum-winning single, “WAP.”“Thank you BARDIGANG without y’all encouraging while the world was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change,” she captioned the post.During the short video, Cardi could noticeably be seen without any makeup. Yup, that’s a glow of a winner, and we love to see it! FYI: The 28-year-old musical performer will be honored at Billboard's annual Women in Music event next month. Cardi B via @cardibbb_official
Photo by @cardibbb_official via Instagram
29 / 208
Joseline Hernandez - Reality star Joseline Hernandez opted to go completely makeup-free as she spent the day cozying up with her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan. Dressed in matching pink bomber jackets, the 3-year-old seemed to be in good spirits as she snuggled under the mother’s arm.“Joseline and Bonnie’Bella,” the fresh-faced mother of one casually captioned the Instagram post. Such a sweet moment! Joseline Hernandez
Photo by @joseline via Instagram
30 / 208
Jordyn Woods - Jordyn Woods teased a new YouTube video after giving her Instagram fans a glimpse of her makeup-free face. “I wanted to give y’all a no makeup, no filter video because during quarantine I’ve been researching skin care and the new routine I’ve come up with has changed the game for me,” she shared before revealing her struggles with eczema.She continued, “Due to the weather changes, I got eczema worst than ever and started mixing different ingredients together and got it to go away. Should I share on my YouTube channel? I wanna start talking to y’all more about SKIN HEALTH and what tips and tricks changed the game for you.”Yes did, we need that skincare regimen! Jordyn Woods
Photo by @jordynwoods via Instagram
31 / 208
Kyla Pratt - Kyla Pratt has fans begging for her beauty secrets after she posted this Instagram video showing her hair washing routine.“A process #Tenderheaded lol,” she captioned the short clip straight out of the shower.Without a stitch of makeup, the 33-year-old actress and mother of two looks completely ageless. Sis, we’re going to need those directions to the fountain of youth. No, seriously! Kyla Pratt
Photo by @kylapratt via Instagram
32 / 208
Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion recently blessed social media timelines with a gorgeous selfie. The Houston hottie showed off a stunning makeup-free look while on an IG live video. Meg also let fans know that she slayed her own makeup for the now viral "WAP" video. We are loving Meg without makeup! Megan Thee Stallion
Photo by @theestallion via Instagram
33 / 208
Tammy Rivera Malphurs - Tammy Rivera Malphurs is makeup-free and loving every minute of it! On Tuesday (July 14), the ‘All These Kisses’ singer posted this car selfie showing her most natural state, and her Instagram caption is an entire mood.“No filter, No fillers, No Make Up, No weave hair a mess outfit don’t match…And guess what I don’t care,” the 33-year-old wrote. “I’ll get pretty and done up soon.” Tammy Rivera Malphurs
Photo by @charliesangelll via Instagram
34 / 208
Reginae Carter’ - Reginae Carter is makeup free goals! The 21-year-old posted a photo of herself glowing and gorgeous, without a lick of makeup and natural hair, looking as gorgeous as ever. “Hair tied, @fashionnova body suit, chillin with no makeup on type vibes,” she captioned the pic. “Giving very much Dwayne Carter & a lil bit of Antonia.” Reginae Carter
Photo by @itsreginaecarter via Instagram
35 / 208
Kelis - Kelis seems to have obtained the secret recipe for remaining ageless. Over the weekend, the talented singer and professional chef posted this makeup-free selfie showing off her freshly braided hair, and fans could not get over how young the 40-year-old native New Yorker appeared in the IG photo.“Looking 16,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “You look amazing. I aspire to be as unbothered, stress-free, and fresh-faced as you.”Who doesn’t!? Just look at how Kelis is glowing from the inside-out. Stunning! Kelis
Photo by @kelis via Instagram
36 / 208
Halle Berry - There is nothing like indulging in #SelfCareSaturday, and clearly, Halle Berry received the memo. Over the weekend, the 53-year-old actress carved out some quality time to cater to her natural curls using a hair mask from Taraji P Henson’s TPH BY TARAJI collection.“Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji,” Halle captioned the Instagram photo showing herself straight out of the shower. “I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line.”Makeup-free in the photo, we are positive this stunning beauty has stumbled upon the fountain of youth! What do you think? Halle Berry
Photo by @halleberry via Instagram
37 / 208
Garcelle Beauvais - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is a natural beauty.The 53-year-old actress posted a selfie to her Instagram page wearing zero makeup, and she is simply stunning and radiant! While we’re all at home in quarantine, now is the time to give our skin the TLC it deserves. It definitely appears that Garcelle’s been pampering hers.Let’s hope she shares her skincare secrets soon because let’s face it, she looks as if she’s aging backward! Garcelle Beauvais
Photo by @garcelle via Instagram
38 / 208
Kylie Jenner - Au naturel! Kylie Jenner shocked Instagram fans when she shared a video of herself makeup-free and flaunting her rarely-seen freckles. The billionaire beauty mogul posted a clip donning a blondish-brown wig while wearing a Versace top. The 22-year-old Keeping Up The Kardashians star is at home in quarantine with her two-year-old daughter Stormi.We love that celebrities are going makeup-free while chilling at home in quarantine. It’s the perfect time to let your pores breathe! Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kyliejenner via Instagram
39 / 208
Ammika Harris - Ammika Harris is fresh-faced and flawless during the coronavirus pandemic! Recently, the mother of Chris Brown's son, Aeko, posted this close-up shot on Instagram flaunting her natural beauty straight out of the shower. With over 82K likes and counting, it’s safe to say that people like what they see. Looking good, Ammika! Ammika Harris
Photo by @ammikaaa via Instagram
40 / 208
Ashanti - Ashanti recently blessed social media timelines with a gorgeous selfie. The 39-year-old “Foolish” singer showed off a stunning makeup-free look while chilling at home in quarantine. Her caption read: “Jus a lil plain Jane thang from Long Island 😉.” The timeless beauty’s fresh face garnered countless compliments and inquiries from fans demanding to know her skincare secrets. “We need a skincare routine in quarantine,” said one c.Ashanti might be from Long Island, but she is definitely no Plain Jane! Ashanti
Photo by @ashanti via Instagram
41 / 208
Kandi Burruss - Kandi Burruss is making the most of being quarantined by bonding with family, but best believe the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is over being stuck in the house.“This quarantine bs ain’t for me. Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day... I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life,” the 43-year-old singer and businesswoman captioned an Instagram post on Thursday (April 2). FYI: In the selfie, Kandi doesn’t have on a stitch of makeup because she’s participating in the #NoMakup challenge with her fellow RHOA castmates. “My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters. I’m gonna keep it [100 emoji] wit y’all,” she explained. “I’m lookin tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f**ked up.”On the contrary Kandi, you look amazing! Kandi Burruss
Photo by @kandi via Instagram
42 / 208
Kenya Moore - Kenya Moore keeps her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars on their toes, especially when she twirls on the scene with her long tresses and quick wit. In fact, the reality star’s waist-length hair has garnered so much attention that it’s become a hot topic of conversation on the show. This is why we were surprised to see the makeup-free, former Miss U.S.A rocking shoulder-length hair in a recent Instagram pic. But we weren’t fooled! Kenya hasn’t chopped off her coveted strands, she’s apparently trying a new style for an audition. However, we were shocked when the 49-year-old actress asked her followers if she should embrace the new look. “Thank you @sewjodie for the audition hair,” Kenya said in the Instagram post sporting her shorter ‘do by Jodie Rowlands. She went on to ask, “Do you guys think I should cut my real hair?”Excuse us as we continue to twirl in disbelief. Kenya Moore
Photo by @thekenyamoore via Instagram
43 / 208
Vanessa Williams - Vanessa Williams is in good spirits this morning and for good reason. The trailblazing beauty queen is ringing in her 57th birthday while quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak. The award-winning singer and actress posted a photo to Instagram looking flawless and makeup-free. Her caption read: “Good Morning 57! Another year on this wondrous planet that continually surprises and challenges me to grow in love and adventure. I cherish all the endless support I am given and am grateful for the #more that is in my daily prayers. Many thanks for all my birthday wishes 💋 #nofilter #nomakeup #nocorona”We're glad that Vanessa is safe and celebrating her special day. We hope to look this good at 57! Vanessa Williams
Photo by @vanessawilliamsofficial via Instagram
44 / 208
Kylie Jenner - Kylie Jenner may be a billionaire makeup mogul, but that doesn’t stop the youngest KarJenner from removing all her makeup for a fun selfie moment. See the results of Kylie’s "You Look Like…" post here. Kylie Jenner
Photo by @kylies.glow via Instagram
45 / 208
Rihanna - Rihanna recently opted to bless the timelines of her Instagram fans with her “first selfie of the year.” Fresh-faced and glowing, the 31-year-old Barbadian beauty definitely has the directions to the fountain of youth!ICYMI: When a fan commented, "Let me pop your pimple," on the photo, the star playfully responded, "let her have her shine, PLEASE." Epic! Rihanna
Photo by @badgalriri via Instagram
46 / 208
Cardi B - Cardi B was spotted doing a little last-minute holiday shopping at Aventura Mall in Miami on Sunday. Even without a stitch of makeup, the famed performer still captured the paparazzi’s attention. Clout! (Photo: Backgrid) (Photo: Backgrid)
47 / 208
Kylie Jenner - Au naturale! Kylie Jenner made an unlikely appearance going makeup-free for an impromptu shopping trip. The makeup and cosmetics mogul opted for a casual, comfy look. (Photo: Backgrid)
48 / 208
Cardi B - Taking off the day for mommy duties, Cardi B was spotted without a stich of makeup as she entertained her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Looking good, mama!(Photo: The Mega Agency) (Photo: The Mega Agency)
49 / 208
Kim Kardashian West - Influencer, beauty guru, and mogul Kim Kardashian West is giving it to us all natural! She was spotted having a cozy, beatless date night with her husband, Kanye West. Backgrid
50 / 208
Ciara - "Woke up this morning with this foot in my face:) My son sleeps like a wild child. Mamas do you feel me?" Ciara
Photo by @ciara via Instagram
51 / 208
Ashanti - "Me trying to beat this Mercury Retrograde...." Ashanti
Photo by @ashanti via Instagram
52 / 208