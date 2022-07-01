BET Awards 2022: These YoungStars Are Fashion Forward

Just because you're young, doesn't mean you can't own the red carpet.

Marsai Martin

Being young doesn’t mean you can’t have style. The nominees for the "YoungStars Award" at the BET Awards 2022 prove that every time they step out on a carpet or at an event. We will definitely want to keep our eyes on them as they mature, both in the industry and into adulthood. Ultimately, Marsai Martin took home the award, but let's look at the fashions from the other nominees.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Miles Brown

Miles Brown is the epitome of cool in a leather jacket and jeans at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere

Photo By Frazier Harrison

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin sparkles in a pink sequin dress at the 15th Essence Black Women in Hollywood event

Photo By Leon Bennett

Saniyya Sydney

Saniyya Sidney beams in a yellow embroidered dress at the 15th Essence Black Women in Hollywood event

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Akira Akbar

Akira Akbar looks sharp in a leather corset and sheer skirt at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-up

Photo By Donato Sardella