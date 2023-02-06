65th Annual Grammy Awards: See The Stylish Couples Who Showcased Love And PDA On The Red Carpet!
We love to see happy couples!
1 / 14
Cardi B & Husband Offset
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
2 / 14
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
3 / 14
Kirk Franklin & Wife Tammy Collins
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
4 / 14
Pharrell & Wife Helen Lasichanh
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
5 / 14
Dwayne Johnson & Wife Lauren Hashian
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 14
The-Dream & Wife LaLonne Martinez
Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
7 / 14
Muni Long & Husband Raysean Hairston
Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
8 / 14
Black Thought & Wife Michelle Trotter
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
9 / 14
DJ Khaled & Family
Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
10 / 14
Kari Faux & Phoelix
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
ADVERTISEMENT