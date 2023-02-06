65th Annual Grammy Awards: See The Stylish Couples Who Showcased Love And PDA On The Red Carpet!

We love to see happy couples!

020423-style-grammy-couples-16.jpg

1 / 14

Cardi B & Husband Offset

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

020423-style-grammy-couples-11.jpg

2 / 14

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

020423-style-grammy-couples-10.jpg

3 / 14

Kirk Franklin & Wife Tammy Collins

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-15.jpg

4 / 14

Pharrell & Wife Helen Lasichanh

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-08.jpg

5 / 14

Dwayne Johnson & Wife Lauren Hashian

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

ADVERTISEMENT
020423-style-grammy-couples-05.jpg

6 / 14

The-Dream & Wife LaLonne Martinez

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-06.jpg

7 / 14

Muni Long & Husband Raysean Hairston

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-07.jpg

8 / 14

Black Thought & Wife Michelle Trotter

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-09.jpg

9 / 14

DJ Khaled & Family

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-13.jpg

10 / 14

Kari Faux & Phoelix

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

ADVERTISEMENT
020423-style-grammy-couples-02.jpg

11 / 14

Smokey Robinson & Wife Frances Glandney

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-12.jpg

12 / 14

Jimmy Jam & Wife Lisa Harris

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-01.jpg

13 / 14

Pusha T & Wife Virginia Williams

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

020423-style-grammy-couples-03.jpg

14 / 14

Ice-T & Wife Coco Austin

Photo By Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)