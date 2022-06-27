Standout Looks from the Red Carpet

See all the glamorous gowns, tailored suits and incredible outfits that hit the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, featuring Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Ray J, Tamar Braxton and more.

Big Freedia

Presenter Big Freedia

Blac Chyna

Guest Blac Chyna

Chance the Rapper

Performer Chance the Rapper

Dominique Jackson

Performer Dominique Jackson

DreamDoll

Guest DreamDoll

Idris Elba/Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Presenter Idris Elba with Wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Eva Marcille

Presenter Eva Marcille

Halle Bailey

Guest Halle Bailey

Jack Harlow

Performer Jack Harlow

Janelle Monáe

Presenter Janelle Monáe

Joey Bada$$

Performer Joey Bada$$

Keke Palmer

Presenter Keke Palmer

Kirk Franklin/Tammy Collins

Performer Kirk Franklin with Wife Tammy Collins

Lena Waithe

Guest Lena Waithe

Lil Uzi Vert

Guest Lil Uzi Vert

Lizzo

Performer Lizzo

Marsai Martin

Presenter and Nominee Marsai Martin

Neyo

Presenter Ne-Yo with Wife Crystal Smith

Ray J and Princess Love

Presenter Ray J with Wife Princess Love

Rick Ross

Guest Rick Ross

Summer Walker

Nominee Summer Walker

Tamar Braxton

Presenter Tamar Braxton

Tami Roman

Guest Tami Roman

Wale

Guest Wale