Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop: The Fashion of the 2000s

As hip hop celebrate its 50th year, let’s take a look back at the styles of the 2000s.

By the early 2000s, hip hop style had taken over as the definition of cool. No longer relegated to the club and the streets, the culture is officially mainstream and everything is big - big personalities, big jewelry, and big clothes. When things aren’t big, they’re overly formal. It wasn’t uncommon to see peplum and blazers on dance floors. Let’s take a look back at the trends of this confusing time in fashion.

Photo By Scott Gries/ImageDirect

JR Writer and Cam’ron sport their oversized best at the 2006 Baby Phat Spring fashion show

Photo By Paul Hawthorne

Ciara accents her honey blonde tresses with shoulder cutouts at the Vibe Vixen event

Photo By Sylvain Gaboury

Ludacris, with John Singleton, sets off their all white ensembles with a bright pop of color at the 2004 VMAs.

Photo By KMazur

Remy Ma and Teairra Mari hit mid 00s style on the nose at the Vibe Vixen VIP dinner

Photo By Johnny Nunez