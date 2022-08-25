Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years of Hip Hop: The Fashion of the 2000s
As hip hop celebrate its 50th year, let’s take a look back at the styles of the 2000s.
By the early 2000s, hip hop style had taken over as the definition of cool. No longer relegated to the club and the streets, the culture is officially mainstream and everything is big - big personalities, big jewelry, and big clothes. When things aren’t big, they’re overly formal. It wasn’t uncommon to see peplum and blazers on dance floors. Let’s take a look back at the trends of this confusing time in fashion.