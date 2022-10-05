BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red Carpet Highlights

See all the glamorous gowns and striking looks from the star-studded red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

Rapper Bobby Lytes

Rapper Doechii

DJ Paul

Rapper Benny the Butcher

Social Media Personality Zelie Timothy and Actor Tyrese

Rapper Joey Bada$$

Social Media Personality Ari Fletcher

Musician King Combs

Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

Musician Nyla Simone

Artists Ice Spice and Spice

Rapper Fivio Foreign

Actress Novi Brown

Rapper Guapdad 4000

Rappers Neek Bucks, Tink and Hitmaka

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Host Fat Joe

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose

Actress Marquita McSwain

Rapper KaMillion

Actor Clifton Powell

DJ Envy