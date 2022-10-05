BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red Carpet Highlights
See all the glamorous gowns and striking looks from the star-studded red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
Rapper Bobby Lytes
Rapper Doechii
DJ Paul
Rapper Benny the Butcher
Social Media Personality Zelie Timothy and Actor Tyrese
Rapper Joey Bada$$
Social Media Personality Ari Fletcher
Musician King Combs
Hairstylist Arrogant Tae
Musician Nyla Simone
Artists Ice Spice and Spice
Rapper Fivio Foreign
Actress Novi Brown
Rapper Guapdad 4000
Rappers Neek Bucks, Tink and Hitmaka
