Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Ladies Of The 90s

When hip hop went mainstream, ladies were a part of the expansion.

GettyImages-177928056.jpg

1 / 5

In the 90s, hip hop became mainstream and so did its style. Ladies, in particular, began to break out and show off their own personal styles. They could choose to dress like the fellas but might also rock their stilettos. Everyone had their own thing which gave stylists options and made the women of the 90s a much watch on tv and at events. Let’s take a look back at some of the styles of the hip hop women of the 90s. By Alba Anthony

Photo By Stephen Lovekin

GettyImages-155932341.jpg

2 / 5

Eve, the pitbull in a skirt, shows off her legs in a sparkly mini at the Fifth Annual Lady of Soul Awards

Photo By Ron Galella

Mia X

3 / 5

Mia X, the unladylike diva, rocks camo head to toe

Photo by @themamamiax via Instagram

GettyImages-1413435945.jpg

4 / 5

Yo-Yo rocks braids and a baseball cap in a 1992 performance at The Ritz

Photo By Michael Ochs

GettyImages-50856807.jpg

5 / 5

Da Brat gets playful backstage at KMEL Summer Jam in 1994

Photo By Tim Mosenfelder