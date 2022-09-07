Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Ladies Of The 90s

When hip hop went mainstream, ladies were a part of the expansion.
In the 90s, hip hop became mainstream and so did its style. Ladies, in particular, began to break out and show off their own personal styles. They could choose to dress like the fellas but might also rock their stilettos. Everyone had their own thing which gave stylists options and made the women of the 90s a much watch on tv and at events. Let’s take a look back at some of the styles of the hip hop women of the 90s.
By Alba Anthony