BET Awards 2022: Let’s Take a Look at the Eye Catching Red Carpet Ensembles

These fashions definitely made us take a second look.

Billy Porter

We love it when people step outside of the box and take fashion risks. Whether they take their looks directly from fashion week or work with their stylists to create one of a kind ensembles, some celebs are always ones to watch. Let’s take a look at some of the eye-catching ensembles from the BET Awards 2022. Performer Billy Porter brought this avant garde look straight off the runway to the red carpet

Photo By Amy Sussman

Saucy Santana

Pre-show performer Saucy Santana goes camp with this shapely blazer and boots combination

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Summer Walker

Summer Walker showed off her pregnant belly in this minimal gold ensemble

Photo By Paras Griffin

Big Freedia

The Queen Diva, Big Freedia, celebrates Pride Month in this bright look

Photo By Amy Sussman

Coi Leray

Coi Leray gave a nod to the Canadian tuxedo with this jacket, shorts, and boots combination

Photo By Paras Griffin