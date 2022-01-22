NAACP Awards 2022: 5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Proved To Be A Fashion Queen

1 / 5
Jazmine Sullivan Is A Fashion Queen - The most triumphant return of 2021 undoubtedly belongs to Jazmine Sullivan. But make no mistake, her impact wasn’t forgotten during her time off, and ahead, we’re breaking down some of her most iconic fashion moments. Watch the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards on BET on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8/7C. (Photo: Getty Images)
Photo By Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
Angelic In All White - While the 2021 Super Bowl surely didn’t look like the years’ prior, Jazmine still came to slay. She belted it out in a killer white suit by Area with a head-turning diamond head dress. (Photo: Getty Images)
Old Hollwood Glam - After a years’ long hiatus, Sullivan returned back and better than ever with her newest album “Heaux Tales.” One of her first performances back was at the 2020 Soul Train Awards where she channeled old-school, Hollywood glam. (Photo: Getty Images)
Sparkling In Sequin - You can discuss musical talent during Grammy weekend without mentioning Sullivan. She performed onstage during the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2019 with a cropped-bang bowl cut, red lip, and Black, shimmered suit. (Photo: Getty Images)
A Denim Moment - Only the best of the best are asked to grace the Essence Fest stage. So of course, in 2017, Sullivan was right there. She did so wearing her then signature bob and a denim wrap dress that was perfect for summer. (Photo: Getty Images)