Hip Hop Awards 2022: Nelly Forever Retains His St. Louis Style

Let’s take a look back at last year’s 'I Am Hip Hop' honoree's style!

Nelly is the man of the hour at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

When Nelly burst onto the scene in June 2000 with his single Country Grammar, he brought St Louis cool to hip hop. His casual approach to fashion allows him to fit in everywhere. Let’s take a look at some of the places Nelly has gone while maintaining his laid back approach to style.

Nelly poses with Usher at Janet Jackson’s surprise birthday party at Park MGM

Photo By Denise Truscello

Nelly poses during his performance at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Photo By Erica Goldring

Nelly smiles on the carpet at the YoCo Vodka Friends & Family event

Photo By Sara Kauss

Nelly attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in a studded jacket and ripped jeans

Photo By Jason Kempin