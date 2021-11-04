Apply Pressure!: Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates Scorpio Season With An Unfiltered Bikini-Clad Photo
See the smoking hot photo!
1 / 217
Just days after celebrating her 49th birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross dropped jaws with a poolside snapshot. In case you were wondering how to apply pressure, take note of this sultry bikini photo that’s sending Instagram fans into a frenzy. “SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy,” the actress captioned the sexy flick that has over 350K likes.
Porsha Williams - Porsha Williams is living her best life, and her “free spirit” energy is an entire mood. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star recently shared a snapshot from her carefree beach day in Costa Rica, and we cannot get over how happy she looks on her #PursuitOfPorsha. We love to see it! Porsha Williams
Nicole Murphy - Nicole Murphy is looking hot in her latest Instagram photo. The business mogul is rocking a tiny black and white bikini and looking fabulous and carefree. We are loving her vibe! Nicole Murphy
Draya Michele - Draya recently strutted down the runway in the Laced By Tanaya fashion show. The influencer and business woman rocked a gold shimmery bikini wih a gold bejeweled cape and accessories. Draya is looking good in this set! Fashionbomb Daily
Kelly Rowland - We love this swimsuit on Kelly Rowland! The singer shared photos on Instagram wearing a yellow monokini while relaxing at sea with the Carter's in Italy. She and her honey-gold curls looked flawless under the sun! Kelly Rowland
La La Anthony - La La Anthony is ending summer with a bang. The actress shared a pic to Instagram that had fans drooling. She donned a tribal print juicy couture bikini with a caption that reads: "Yesterday’s price is not today’s price ⬆️🆙" Can she let us in on her secret? Because sis is snatched! La La Anthony
Kerry Washington - Kerry Washington is exactly what we mean when we say Black Don’t Crack. Recently, the 44-year-old beauty snapped this photo rocking a sexy leopard print swimsuit, and we cannot get over her natural glow. Come thru with the drip! There’s no question that the Emmy Award winner is getting hotter by the day. Kerry Washington