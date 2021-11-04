Apply Pressure!: Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates Scorpio Season With An Unfiltered Bikini-Clad Photo

See the smoking hot photo!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Just days after celebrating her 49th birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross dropped jaws with a poolside snapshot. In case you were wondering how to apply pressure, take note of this sultry bikini photo that’s sending Instagram fans into a frenzy. “SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy,” the actress captioned the sexy flick that has over 350K likes.

Photo by @traceeellisross via Instagram

Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram

Photo by @theybf_daily via Instagram

Photo by @fashionbombdaily via Instagram

Photo by @officialkarenhuger via Instagram

Photo by @kellyrowland via Instagram

Photo by @lala via Instagram

Photo by @kerrywashington via Instagram