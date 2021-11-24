Hot Dayum!: Saweetie Puts Her Sexy Curves On Display In A Leopard Print Two-Piece Bikini Set

Just days after celebrating her 49th birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross dropped jaws with a poolside snapshot. In case you were wondering how to apply pressure, take note of this sultry bikini photo that’s sending Instagram fans into a frenzy. “SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy,” the actress captioned the sexy flick that has over 350K likes.
Porsha Williams - Porsha Williams is living her best life, and her “free spirit” energy is an entire mood. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star recently shared a snapshot from her carefree beach day in Costa Rica, and we cannot get over how happy she looks on her #PursuitOfPorsha. We love to see it! Porsha Williams
Nicole Murphy - Nicole Murphy is looking hot in her latest Instagram photo. The business mogul is rocking a tiny black and white bikini and looking fabulous and carefree. We are loving her vibe! Nicole Murphy
Draya Michele - Draya recently strutted down the runway in the Laced By Tanaya fashion show. The influencer and business woman rocked a gold shimmery bikini wih a gold bejeweled cape and accessories. Draya is looking good in this set! Fashionbomb Daily
Kelly Rowland - We love this swimsuit on Kelly Rowland! The singer shared photos on Instagram wearing a yellow monokini while relaxing at sea with the Carter's in Italy. She and her honey-gold curls looked flawless under the sun! Kelly Rowland