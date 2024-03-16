2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Women Who Rocked the Red Carpet

These queens showed up and showed on the gold carpet!

Danielle Brooks wore a floor-length fitted gown that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Red carpet co-host Naturi Naughton was regal in gold.

Photo By Paras Griffin

"Sistas" star KJ Smith went the platinum route! Ok, Sis!

Photo By John Salangsang

Our girl Kyla Pratt slayed in this white gown that gave us fantasy vibes.

Photo By Paras Griffin

"Sistas" star Novi Brown looked stunning while rocking a black gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole was seeing red on the carpet.

Photo By Paras Griffin

"Ghosts" star Danielle Pinnock made the carpet talk while wearing this teal gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Living-legend Octavia Spencer was divine in all-black.

Photo By Paras Griffin