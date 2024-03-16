2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Women Who Rocked the Red Carpet
These queens showed up and showed on the gold carpet!
Danielle Brooks wore a floor-length fitted gown that hugged her curves in all the right places.
Photo By Paras Griffin
Red carpet co-host Naturi Naughton was regal in gold.
Photo By Paras Griffin
"Sistas" star KJ Smith went the platinum route! Ok, Sis!
Photo By John Salangsang
Our girl Kyla Pratt slayed in this white gown that gave us fantasy vibes.
Photo By Paras Griffin
"Sistas" star Novi Brown looked stunning while rocking a black gown that featured a plunging neckline.
Photo By Paras Griffin
