Best Moments from the Stellar Awards 2022

Check out pictures of the gospel performers and artists who made the Stellar Awards 2022 an unforgettable evening.

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Mali Music & Koryn Hawthorne | 1920x1080

Performers Mali Music and Koryn Hawthorne

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Pastor Mike Jr. | 1080x1080

Christian Singer Pastor Mike Jr.

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Yolanda Adams/William Murphy | 1080x1080

Gospel Artists Yolanda Adams and William Murphy

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Brian Courtney Wilson | 1920x1080

Christian Singer Brian Courtney Wilson

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Tamela Mann | 1080x1080

Gospel Singer Tamela Mann

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | James Fortune/FIYA | 1920x1080

Singers James Fortune and FIYA

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Jor'Dan Armstrong | 1920x1080

Singer Jor'Dan Armstrong

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Kirk/LeAndria/Melvin/Zacardi | 1920x1080

Kirk Franklin, LeAndria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III and Zacardi Cortez

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Doe | 1080x1080

Christian Singer DOE

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Aaron Lindsey | 1920x1080

Award-Winning Singer Aaron Lindsey

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Jason Nelson | 1920x1080

Singer Jason Nelson

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Tye Tribbett | 1920x1080

Singer Tye Tribbett

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Chaz/Crystal/Eric/Mel | 1920x1080

Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Crystal Aikin, Eric Austin and Mel Denson

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Erica Campbell | 1080x1080

Performer Erica Campbell

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Travis/Darrel/Kelontae | 1920x1080

Travis Greene, Darrel Walls and Kelontae Gavin

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Naomi/Christina/Jabari | 1920x1080

Singers Naomi Raine, Christina Bell and Jabari Johnson

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Koryn Hawthorne | 1080x1080

Gospel Singer Koryn Hawthorne

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Keith/Tamar/DJ Vaughn | 1920x1080

Keith Wyche, Tamar Braxton and DJ Vaughn

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Jekalyn Carr/Kierra Sheard Kelly | 1920x1080

Gospel Singers Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard Kelly

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Rudy Currence/Chrisette Michele | 1920x1080

Gospel Artists Rudy Currence and Chrisette Michele

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Jonathan McReynolds/Mali Music | 1920x1080

Singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Wande | 1920x1080

Christian Rapper Wande

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Tim Bowman Jr./Martha Munizzi | 1080x1080

Christian Singers Tim Bowman Jr. and Martha Munizzi

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Ricky Dillard | 1080x1080

Christian Singer Ricky Dillard

Stellar Awards 2022 | Highlights Gallery | Marvin Sapp | 1080x1080

Singer-Songwriter Marvin Sapp