Best Moments from the Stellar Awards 2022
Check out pictures of the gospel performers and artists who made the Stellar Awards 2022 an unforgettable evening.
Performers Mali Music and Koryn Hawthorne
Christian Singer Pastor Mike Jr.
Gospel Artists Yolanda Adams and William Murphy
Christian Singer Brian Courtney Wilson
Gospel Singer Tamela Mann
Singers James Fortune and FIYA
Singer Jor'Dan Armstrong
Kirk Franklin, LeAndria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III and Zacardi Cortez
Christian Singer DOE
Award-Winning Singer Aaron Lindsey
Singer Jason Nelson
Singer Tye Tribbett
Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Crystal Aikin, Eric Austin and Mel Denson
Performer Erica Campbell
Travis Greene, Darrel Walls and Kelontae Gavin
Singers Naomi Raine, Christina Bell and Jabari Johnson
Gospel Singer Koryn Hawthorne
Keith Wyche, Tamar Braxton and DJ Vaughn
Gospel Singers Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard Kelly
Gospel Artists Rudy Currence and Chrisette Michele
