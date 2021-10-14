Yes, Queen!: Regina King’s Natural Curls Blew In The Wind During Her Well-Deserved Hand and Footprint Ceremony

We love to see it!

Regina King

We’re sending a big congratulations to Regina King, who was recently honored with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the monumental occasion, the famed actress pulled her natural curls in a stylish updo. Fans were equally impressed by her trendy pastel pink Alberta Ferretti suit that complimented her natural glow. Stunning!

Photo By (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)

Candiace Dillard

'Real Housewives of Potomac' reality star Candiace Dillard recently gave fans a rare glimpse of her natural hair. Take a look at her full and fluffy ‘fro in this Instagram photo!

Photo by @candeegal09 via Instagram

Summer Walker

Summer Walker recently hopped on Instagram to show fans her natural hair, and we are loving her neatly styled finger waves. Looking good, sis!

Photo by @summerwalkerrr01 via Instagram

Marsai Martin - Marsai Martin is taking a break from her fly extensions and letting her natural curls breathe. The actress showed off her precious natural tresses in an Instagram selfie. We are loving her natural curls.&nbsp; Marsai Martin

Photo by @marsaimartin via Instagram

Jesseca Dupart - Jesseca is showing us that her Kalediescope beauty prodcuts are the way to go. She shared before and after photos to Instagram where her hair is now shoulder length after 7 months. Sis is looking good!&nbsp; Jesseca Dupart

Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram

Kerry Washington - Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Not&nbsp;Kerry Washington!&nbsp;The famous mother-of-two&nbsp;flaunted her ‘fro and glow on Instagram over the holiday weekend, and fans cannot get over her edgy white Mônot dress, featuring sexy cutouts. Hello, underboob! Kerry Washington

Photo by @kerrywashington via Instagram

Sanaa Lathan - Sanaa Lathan&nbsp;is blessing us all with a view of her popping curls, courtesy of hairstylist Kim Kimble. While showcasing her natural tresses and summer glow, the 49-year-old actress thanked fans for making her recent Netflix movie,&nbsp;Hit and Run, a success. She captioned the Instagram post: “Good morning Family, THANK YOU for making @hitandrunnetflix an international smash! You always show up for me. Feeling so grateful. 🥰”Lathan is known for iconic movies like&nbsp;Love and Basketball and The Best Man, just to name a few. Sanaa Lathan

Photo by @sanaalathan via Instagram

Jordyn Woods - Sexy curves. Zero makeup. Natural curls. It’s a lot to unpack in this Instagram photo of&nbsp;Jordyn Woods, and we are absolutely loving it!&nbsp;Showing off the results of wearing protective hairstyles throughout the summer, the model wowed her followers with this unfiltered photo showing off her flirty tresses. How lovely!&nbsp; Jordyn Woods

Photo by @jordynwoods via Instagram

LisaRaye - LisaRaye&nbsp;loves her natural curls! While taping&nbsp;Cocktails With Queens,&nbsp;actress and talk show host took a break and captured this behind-the-scenes moment showing her lovely tresses styled by natural hairstylist&nbsp;Angie Perrantes.&nbsp;So lovely!&nbsp;&nbsp; LisaRaye

Photo by @thereallraye1 via Instagram

Tyra Banks - Tyra Banks&nbsp;is ditching her wig! Recently,&nbsp;the supermodel and fresh-faced beauty snapped this unfiltered photo to show exactly how she unwinds after a long day. “Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break,” she captioned the Instagram selfie. So relatable!&nbsp; Tyra Banks

Photo by @tyrabanks via Instagram

Tami Roman - We love to see it! Just two years after a big chop,&nbsp;Tami Roman&nbsp;is flaunting her flourishing tresses. “Fro before the wash with the gray center part,“ the reality star captioned the post.&nbsp;Based on the hashtags, “I clipped my own ends” and “I know it’s uneven” included in the caption, we’re guessing that Roman trimmed her hair. Looks pretty good to us!&nbsp; Tami Roman

Photo by @tamiroman via Instagram

Cardi B - Cardi B shows off her beautiful natural hair. The rap queen shared a video on Instagram stories showing how long her hair is after getting a&nbsp; blow dry and press. &quot;This is my real hair, guys. It's laid, y'all!&quot; Cardi B said in her video while running her fingers through her hair. We are loving her natural tresses. Her hair is flowing down her back!&nbsp; Cardi B

Photo by @cardistories via Instagram

Joseline Hernandez - Joseline Hernandez&nbsp;has a fresh new hairdo! While giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming music video, the reality star debuted her freshly cut hair and fans cannot get over her edgy blonde pixie cut. Looking good, Mami!&nbsp; Joseline Hernandez

Photo by @joseline via Instagram

K. Michelle - Protective hairstyles are the key to natural hair growth! Proving our point,&nbsp;K. Michelle&nbsp;recently showcased how her natural hair is thriving in a recent Instagram photo.&nbsp;&quot;Happy Monday! Headed to the studio to finish up my country album. Almost perfect. FINALLY,&quot; the multi-talented singer captioned her social media post showing off her head full of lustrous curls.&nbsp;Just look at how beautifully her tresses frame her face. Looking good, K! K. Michelle

Photo by @kmichellemusic via Instagram

Tami Roman - After undergoing the &quot;big chop&quot; nearly two years ago, Tami Roman gave fans a look at her natural hair growth.&nbsp;&quot;2 yrs after the big chop &amp; keeping it braided under my units,&quot; she captioned her Instagram selfie. The reality star went on to share that she visited celebrity hairstylist Tina Allen to achieve the fabulously curly look. Looking good, sis! Tami Roman

Photo by @tamiroman via Instagram

Tessica Brown - Tessica Brown&nbsp;is loving her natural hair growth! Months after going viral for putting Gorilla Glue in her hair, the 40-year-old mother is showcasing her remarkable regrow.&nbsp;“It’s the hair for me,” she captioned the brief&nbsp;Instagram video.&nbsp;Of course, we are equally impressed by her hair journey! If you recall, Brown needed medical attention from a Beverly Hills surgeon to dissolve the glue from her tresses. The procedure took four hours to complete.&nbsp; Tessica Brown

Photo by @im_d_ollady via Instagram

Lil’ Kim - For some of us, the pandemic served as the perfect opportunity to dive into self-care. Even celebrities! Recently,&nbsp;Lil’ Kim&nbsp;took to the ‘gram to show the natural hair growth she experienced while social distancing at home. “One thing I’ve been focusing on during the pandemic is my wellness and I wanna take you on my journey,” the famous entertainer shared on #wellnesswednesday.&nbsp;We are impressed by her inches upon inches of healthy hair. So, what’s her secret? According to the Queen Bee, she turned to DIY treatments to help her tresses flourish. Noted!&nbsp; Lil’ Kim

Photo by @lilkimthequeenbee via Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion's natural hair is flourishing! The rap star took over her stylists phone, to show off her waist-length tresses! Her hair is flowing. We need to know her secrets.&nbsp; @ Kellon Deryck

Photo by @kellonderyck via Instagram

Teyana Taylor - Teyana Taylor&nbsp;gave her fans a rare glimpse of her natural curls on Instagram. &quot;Day 2 curls just hit different,&quot; she captioned a video on Thursday (April 15).&nbsp;In the brief clip, the singer's tiny coils created the perfect mini 'fro. Absolute perfection! Teyana Taylor

Photo by @teyanataylor via Instagram

Tyra Banks - Tyra Banks shows off her natural tresses, and sis has serious hang time! The &quot;America's Next Top Model&quot; creator recently posted a photo wearing her natural hair styled into a blonde ombre bob. We are loving her mane! @ Tyra Banks

Photo by @tyrabanks via Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion shared a flawless selfie with her fans on Instagram. The Houston hottie wore her natural hair up in a lose bun with a no makeup and her gorgeous smile. &quot;Me writing songs in the bed 💁🏽‍♀️ gn hotties,&quot; read her caption. It looks like Meg is enjoying a night to herself!&nbsp;&nbsp; Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by @theestallion via Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break from her bomb wigs and letting her natural curls breathe. The &quot;Body&quot; rapper showed off her precious natural tresses in an Instagram video that she uploaded on Sunday (December 6). &quot; Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair 💪🏽 drop any of your favorite black-owned hair care lines for natural hair 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾,&quot; the Houston Hottie captioned her post. Her free-flowing curls looked healthy and bountiful as her stylist, Kellon, playfully finger styled her strands.&nbsp;Meg, you look amazing! Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by @theestallion via Instagram

Sanaa Lathan - Sanaa Lathan's hair growth is a goal! The award-winning actress chopped off her hair 3-years ago for her starring role in the NetFlix film, Nappily Ever After, and the growth is incredible. Sanaa posted an unfiltered photo to Instagram showing off her natural locks with a caption that read: &quot; 3 years after shaving it off. Protective styles, braids, and almost no heat.&nbsp;#nappilyeverafter&nbsp;💇🏾‍♀️❤️.&quot; Her hair is growing beautifully! Sanaa Lathan

Photo by @sanaalathan via Instagram

Nicki Minaj - Nicki Minaj decided to give fans a rare glimpse of her natural hair, and we honestly cannot stop admiring her successful hair growth! See for yourself how the leader of the Barbz, who is known for rocking colorful wigs, is showcasing the benefits of protective hairstyles.&nbsp;&nbsp;“If I perm my hair it’s gon b touchin my booty,” she captioned the Instagram post that showed off her thick, long tresses from the comfort of her bathroom. “Should I perm it yall?&quot;She continued, &quot;Real hair to match my real big ol ghetto booty. Ugh love this for me.”&nbsp;We love to see it, too!&nbsp;&nbsp; Nicki Minaj

Photo by @nickiminaj via Instagram

Keke Palmer - Keke Palmer&nbsp;is celebrating her natural ‘fro on the set of the upcoming American thriller film, “Alice.”&nbsp;Flaunting her natural tresses, the 27-year-old actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Keke revealed her personal preference for wearing “a more relaxed and less uniform” afro than her character. Either way, there’s no denying her hair has grown in beautifully since her&nbsp;big chop in 2017. Keke Palmer's Instagram Stories

Lewis Hamilton - British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton showcased his natural hair while sharing a message of positivity to fans. “Just one of them days #grateful,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo.&nbsp; Lewis Hamilton

Photo by @lewishamilton via Instagram

Cardi B - Cardi B&nbsp;understands the benefits of wearing protective hairstyles—especially for hair growth!&nbsp;Recently, the famed rapper posted this photo on her Instagram Stories showcasing her waist-length natural hair, along with the caption: “I gotta trim my ends but yeaaa.”It looks like years of wearing wigs have been paying off. Nice!&nbsp;&nbsp; Cardi B/@cardistories

Photo by @cardistories via Instagram

Erykah Badu - In true unicorn fashion, it’s not often that you see&nbsp;Erykah Badu’s&nbsp;beautiful natural curls. So you can only imagine how excited her Instagram fans were when she decided to share a rare glimpse of her curly tresses earlier this week!Now, can we please get that skincare routine? Erykah Badu

Photo by @erykahbadu via Instagram

Kerry Washington - During her relaxing holiday weekend,&nbsp;Kerry Washington&nbsp;sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy with hopes that she’d share her natural hair secrets. Who can blame them? Just look at those perfectly defined curls!&nbsp; Kerry Washington

Photo by @kerrywashington via Instagram

Gabby Douglas - After years of public criticism about wearing her natural hair during her award-winning Olympic gymnastics performances, Gabby Douglas is speaking on her hair journey that included having to get a big chop due to severe damage. Read her journey that resulted in long flourishing hair: "From the heart. From a very young age I always had to put my hair in a tight ponytail to do gymnastics and due to that my hair became completely damaged," the 24-year-old decorated Olympic gymnast wrote on a touching Instagram post. "I had bald spots on the back of my head. I was so embarrassed and self-conscious that I put a bunch of clips over the spots to try and cover them up, but it was still noticeable."She continued, "My hair grew a little, but shortly after, I had to cut all of my hair off because it was so damaged. I cried and cried and cried. Most days I

Gabby Douglas - didn't even want to go to the gym because I felt so embarrassed that all my hair was gone. I used to think: why can't I have healthy hair? Despite yet another challenge, I kept going. fast forward to the both Olympics and my hair was the topic of conversation. Now here I am today - no extensions - no clip-ins - no wigs - no chemicals - all me." Gabby Douglas

Photo by @gabbycvdouglas via Instagram

Mimi Faust - Mimi Faust ditched her units to show off her natural hair. Sis has a beautiful texture with major hang time. We are loving it. Mimi Faust

Photo by @mimifaust via Instagram

Hennessy Carolina - Hennessy Carolina&nbsp;proudly showed off her luscious curves and growing hair in a recent Instagram photo. “I’m talking WAP WAP WAP,” she captioned the image that showed off her natural ‘fro. Beautiful! Hennessy Carolina

Photo by @hennessycarolina via Instagram

Gabrielle Union-Wade - Gabrielle Union-Wade gives us what she calls a &quot;SOUL GLOW&quot; as she rocks her natural afro and baby blue one piece bathing suit as she's poses in crystal blue water, poolside.&nbsp; Gabrielle Union

Photo by @gabunion via Instagram

Porsha Williams - Porsha Williams&nbsp;says she has a “secret concoction” that helped her hair grow during the quarantine. Recently, the&nbsp;Real Housewives of Atlanta&nbsp;star posted a video showing off her natural hair growth.&nbsp;“Porsha your hair is crazy long,” hairstylist&nbsp;Bkluvsme&nbsp;says in the video clip as the reality star rejoices in her hair growth.“I guess minding your business does pay off lol,” Porsha captioned the&nbsp;Instagram post.&nbsp;“Hair just flourishing. Thanks to my lil secret concoction...About to get a trim.”Yess! Girl, we definitely need the deets!&nbsp; Porsha Williams

Photo by @porsha4real via Instagram

Duchess Meghan Markle - The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares a special message with the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. The Duchess made an appearance showing off her new growth since being in quarantine. Meghan Markle wore a baby blue sleeveless turtle neck by Dion Lee. She looks stunning! Girl Up Campaign

Photo by @girlupcampaign via Instagram

Saweetie - Saweetie shows off her natural tresses, and sis has serious hang time! The &quot;Tap In&quot; rapper recently posted a photo in the salon chair getting her natural hair styled. We are loving her mane! Black Insta_Love via Saweetie

Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram

Steph And Ayesha Curry's Children: Riley, Ryan, And Canon - The Currys have a household filled with curls, and we have the photo to prove it!On Tuesday (June 16),&nbsp;Ayesha Curry&nbsp;posted this photo showing her children—Riley, 7,&nbsp;Ryan, 4, and 1-year-old son&nbsp;Canon—&nbsp;sharing an adorable bonding moment.&nbsp;Sheesh! Can we have a moment to admire their beautiful curly tresses? We would love to be a fly on the wall during the family’s wash day! Ayesha Curry

Photo by @ayeshacurry via Instagram

Cardi B - Cardi B is known for wearing some of the best units, but what you may not have known is that she has beautiful thick tresses underneath. The Raptress posted a video to her Instagram Stories playing in her luscious locks. Yass, we are loving Cardi's natural look! Black Instalove_ via Cardi B

Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram

Zhuri James - Savannah James&nbsp;is a hair care master.&nbsp;Recently, the mother of three and wife of&nbsp;LeBron James&nbsp;shared a video of herself combing her fingers through her daughter&nbsp;Zhuri’s&nbsp;flowing locks.&nbsp;In the short Instagram clip, the 5-year-old can be seen playing on a tablet as her mom styles and separates her super long, healthy strands.&nbsp;This isn’t the first time Savannah has shown off her styling and grooming skills on social media. A couple months ago, she was tasked with trimming her husband’s beard while in quarantine.&nbsp;Clearly, she’s the resident hairdresser and barber at the James household. Tell us your hair care secrets, sis!&nbsp; Savannah James

Photo by @twinteatime via Instagram

Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union-Wade - With salons deemed non-essential amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Americans have found themselves diving into self-care, relaxation, and the celebration of their natural hair. Embracing their natural curl patterns, Gabrielle Union and her 1-year-old baby girl Kaavia James Union Wade are the perfect examples! The mommy and daughter duo look more like twins with their matching curls! Kaavia James

Photo by @kaaviajames via Instagram

Taraji P. Henson - Taraji P. Henson always has full, healthy-looking hair.Even though she’s at home in quarantine like the rest of us, she’s making sure she maintains her tresses. The actress uploaded a tutorial video to her Instagram page showing fans how they can do the same and achieve a flexi rod set using her TPH by Taraji hair products. Her caption read:“Here is the process and @tphbytaraji (#toughCookie &amp; #RideOrDie) products I used for this style. Who do I resemble tho 👀 (Hint she was the lead in one of the BIGGEST VIDEOS OF ALL TIME and she wore RED) 😩😂😂😂🙏🏾💋💋💋”Taraji’s end result was nothing short of fabulous. Her curls are gorgeous!&nbsp;&nbsp; Taraji P. Henson

Photo by @tarajiphenson via Instagram

Riley Burruss - Just like many of us, celebrities are also at home in quarantine trying out new hairstyles.&nbsp;Riley Burruss, Kandi Burruss’s 17-year-old daughter is the latest famous face to test out a new look. The high school senior debuted her new Afro via Instagram in a TikTok dance video with her mom, and we are loving it! Kandi revealed in an Instagram post that her eldest daughter decided to start fresh with a cut two weeks ago. “Her hair was damaged &amp; she wanted to cut it short &amp; start all over,” she said. Riley is rocking the natural style and is absolutely glowing.The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is reportedly heading to New York University in the fall, so now is the perfect time to take care of her natural hair. Kandi Buruss

Photo by @kandi via Instagram

Gabrielle Union and baby Kaavia James&nbsp; - Au naturale! With salons deemed non-essential amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Americans have found themselves diving into self-care, relaxation, and the celebration of their natural hair.&nbsp;Embracing their natural curl patterns, Gabrielle Union and her 1-year-old baby girl Kaavia James Union Wade are the perfect examples!&nbsp;“See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours,” the 47-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo twinning with her daughter in quarantine. “When I took my braids out she was like [eyes emoji] [confused emoji]. Now, mom &amp; baby both rocking their natural curls.”Just like that, #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles has become an entire mood!&nbsp;&nbsp; Gabrielle Union

Photo by @gabunion via Instagram

Loni Love - Like many of us who are in quarantine, Loni Love has to resort to styling her own hair. The Real host and comedian, posted a photo to her Instagram page sporting a big, natural ‘fro. Her caption read:&nbsp;&nbsp;“Laaawwwddd! I have to dye and braid my own box braids.. I’ll see y’all after the quarantine is over..... #quarantinewithloni”Welcome to the club, Loni!&nbsp; Loni Love

Photo by @comiclonilove via Instagram

Reginae Carter - Reginae Carter is putting her glam game on hold.&nbsp;Like the rest of us, the 22-year-old actress is chilling at home during the quarantine. To pass the time, she’s been making funny TikTok dance videos and indulging in a bit of at-home pampering.&nbsp;A radiant Reginae posted a video to her Instagram stories looking fresh-faced, with no makeup or hair extensions. In the clip, she says that she’s working on maintaining healthy hair. Her caption read:“It’s me y’all. No wig. Da lashes hanging in there. All my hurr and I’m kinda excited because I did a Lil natural hair process today on my hair and yeah I’m still pretty. Wow. #blessed”Since we’re all social distancing, now is the perfect time to let our skin and scalps breathe by giving makeup and hair extensions a break!&nbsp; Black Instalove_ / Reginae Carter

Photo by @blackinstalove_ via Instagram

Cardi B - The love between rappers Cardi B and Offset knows no bounds! Whether the married couple is setting the summer ablaze with their fiyah lyrics or causing waterworks thanks to their grand gestures of romance, we cannot get enough of the pair.&nbsp;Most recently, the couple pulled on fans' heartstrings when Cardi posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing her husband tenderly caring for her natural hair after she removed her lace-front wig. Click here to see the moment that has us all declaring their relationship #couplegoals! Cardi B

Photo by @cardistories via Instagram

Reginae Carter - “Very rare. But all of dis is mine,”&nbsp;Reginae Carter&nbsp;wrote on her Instagram Stories while proudly showing off her natural hair length to fans. It’s important to note that the 21-year-old socialite looks ageless&nbsp;in this clip—great genes!&nbsp; Reginae Carter

Photo by @theshaderoomteens via Instagram

Amanda Seales - Fans of the daytime talk show, ‘The Real’ love a good ‘fro! In case you haven’t heard,&nbsp;Amanda Seales&nbsp;has secured her seat at the talk show table, and beside her unapologetic opinions that keep us tuning in, the stylish star debuted a fabulous ‘fro that we cannot get enough of. Can we talk about perfection? More power to you, sis!&nbsp; Amanda Seales

Photo by @amandaseales via Instagram

Keke Palmer - Keke Palmer&nbsp;was all smiles as she flaunted her healthy, bouncy, and extremely curly hair on Monday (Feb. 24). Styled by&nbsp;Ann Jones, the&nbsp;Strahan, Sara and Keke&nbsp;talk show co-host was clearly proud of her roots—as she should be!“She’s a doll that comes in every style OKAY!?? Get intoooooo it,” Keke captioned her Instagram video. See how the star’s healthy tresses added some much-needed bounce to our IG timelines!&nbsp; Keke Palmer

Photo by @keke via Instagram

Tia Mowry - &quot;It was time,&quot; Tia Mowry&nbsp;captioned an Instagram photo showing off her freshly cut hair without a stitch of makeup. With her hair cut by&nbsp;Nakia Collins, the curly hair actress seemed to be proud of her decision. &quot;This.Is.Me. #selfcare isn’t selfish,&quot; she added. We cannot agree more! Tia, you look amazing!&nbsp; Tia Mowry

Photo by @tiamowry via Instagram

August Alsina - August Alsina&nbsp;is coming through with the fresh twist-out! Flexing his burgundy tresses for all to see, the&nbsp;I Luv This Sh*t&nbsp; singer playfully captioned his Instagram post: “Greetings from the D.I.L.F GANG. Sending you good vibessss, peace &amp; tranquility.” Received, fam!&nbsp; August Alsina

Photo by @augustalsina via Instagram

Au Natural!&nbsp; - Cynthia ditched her ombre unit for a natural ponytail, and we are loving it!&nbsp; Cynthia Bailey

Photo by @cynthiabailey via Instagram

Cardi B - &quot;Just alittle something something ......hair on healthy.&quot; Cardi B

Photo by @iamcardib via Instagram

Gabrielle Union - Gabrielle Union: &quot;Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy&quot;&nbsp; Gabrielle Union

Photo by @gabunion via Instagram

Taraji P. Henson - Taraji has the Internet going up! We are loving how much she has been embracing her natural hair. She was seen on Live with Kelly and Ryan with her hair taking center stage. Live with Kelly and Ryan

Photo by @livekellyandryan via Instagram

The Weekend - The Weeknd is sporting a new do! He was rocking a mini afro to the &quot;Uncut Gems&quot; premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.&nbsp; (Photo: GP Images/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett - Angela Bassett wore her natural afro as she graced the gold carpet at the 2019 Black Girls Rock awards. We love that she kept it natural while receiving the Icon Award this year!&nbsp; (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Cheslie Kryst - &quot;Here’s a sneak peek of me walking the gold carpet for Black Girls Rock! Brushed out my hair for the night. Afros are pretty too.&quot; Cheslie Kryst

Photo by @chesliekryst via Instagram

Taraji P. Henson - Taraji P. Henson is looking gorgeous as always! The summer has her skin glowing, and her hair growing, as she flaunts her natural beauty. Taraji P. Henson

Photo by @tarajiphenson via Instagram

Tyra Banks - &quot;That real hot sun shining on that real and high hair.&quot; Tyra Banks

Photo by @tyrabanks via Instagram

Zonnique&nbsp; - Yasss blonde! Zonnique is showing off her new blonde coils on Instagram. We are loving the new look.&nbsp; Zonnique

Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram

Toya Wright - Okay natural inches! Toya's natural hair is looking quite healthy and lengthy! Toya Wright

Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram

Kerry Washington - Nails done, hair done, everything did! Kerry Washington is showing off her glam on the gram and we are loving the curl definition! Kerry Washington

Photo by @kerrywashington via Instagram

Kenya Moore - Kenya Moore: &quot;Thank you&nbsp;@kenyamoorehair&nbsp;#allmine&nbsp;#noweave#moorehaircare&nbsp;#24inches&quot; Kenya Moore

Photo by @thekenyamoore via Instagram

SZA - We love a good summer 'fro moment! SZA, who is definitely know for experimenting with different weaves, wigs, and styles, gave us a glimpse of her flourishing natural inches and we are impressed.&nbsp; SZA

Photo by @sza via Instagram

Yara Shahidi&nbsp; - &quot;Whip-smart, stylish and glowing from within, actress&nbsp;@yarashahidi, poses unretouched for our August 2019 issue and shares what real beauty means to her.&quot; Harper's BAZAAR

Photo by @harpersbazaarus via Instagram

Lizzo&nbsp; - Between the au natural bun, the shades, and the sweats, Lizzo is looking like the ultimate Moschino Mami while out in Italy Moschino via Instagram

Taraji P. Henson&nbsp; - &quot;All naTUral and I f***** LOVE IT!!! can’t WAIT to share my hair care system with you&nbsp;#TPHBeauty&nbsp;coming VERY SOON!!!&quot; Taraji P. Henson

Photo by @tarajiphenson via Instagram

Beyoncé - Neal Farinah: &quot;WHAT WEAVE WHAT WIG. YES YES ALL NATURAL&nbsp;@mstinalawson&nbsp;@beyonce&nbsp;LET THEM KNOW. SAY WHAT BLACK GIRLS GOT HAIR&quot; Neal Farinah

Photo by @nealfarinah via Instagram

Taraji P. Henson - Sis was advocating for mental health and looking great while doing it! Taraji P. Henson stripped down to her natural roots as she spoke at a hearing before the Congressional Black Caucus’ Taskforce on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health June 7, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)&nbsp;

Taraji P. Henson - Another one! Taraji P. Henson switched up her top bun and went for a natural, high pony at&nbsp;The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Hosts Inaugural &quot;Can We Talk?&quot; Benefit Dinner at The Newseum on June 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation )

Paula Patton&nbsp; - Actress, Paula Patton stepped on the red carpet of the AFI Life Achievement Awards rocking her natural curls proving that #representationmatters.&nbsp;(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Saweetie - &quot;hella healthy&quot; Saweetie

Photo by @saweetie via Instagram

Loni Love - &quot;#hiatushair&nbsp;...&quot; Loni Love

Photo by @comiclonilove via Instagram

Ciara - Curls poppin'! Ciara is loving this wash-n-go and so are we! Her curls are seriously flourishing! divah_filez via Ciara

Photo by @thedivahfilez via Instagram

Beyoncé - Beyoncé's Hair Stylist, Neal Farinah: &quot;SERVING ALL NATURAL CURLY HAIR: CHECKED&quot; Neal Farinah

Photo by @nealfarinah via Instagram

Kenya Moore - &quot;People always ask what my natural hair texture is... this is without any styling product. Fresh out the shower so don’t pan down 😂. I only use&nbsp;@kenyamoorehair&nbsp;products on my hair. Over 90% naturally derived. My hair is now waist length when I straighten it.#natural&nbsp;#no&nbsp;weave&nbsp;#nomakeup&nbsp;#kenyamoorehaircare&nbsp;#kenyamoorehair&nbsp;Check out&nbsp;@sallybeauty&nbsp;for our products ***** I DO NOT HAVE ANY CHEMICALS IN MY HAIR**** NO RELAXER&quot; Kenya Moore

Photo by @thekenyamoore via Instagram

Tia Mowry - &quot;#naturalhair&nbsp;#curlyhair&quot; Tia Mowry

Photo by @tiamowry via Instagram

Mo'Nique - &quot;Embracing the GREY! Sisters don't cover what's naturally beautiful!&quot; Mo'Nique

Photo by @therealmoworldwide via Instagram

Kelly Rowland - She wears her crown! Kelly Rowland is all about showing off her natural tresses as she promotes her newest song 'Crown', in collaboration with Dove, that tackles anti-bullying as well as embracing what makes you unique! According to The Daily Mail, Kelly's mom emphasized the importance in loving her natural hair while she was attending a predominantely white school. But she says she didn't truly become confident until Beyoncé's mom suggested cutting her hair and says, &quot;It was one of the best things that happened to me. No one else in the group had short hair, so it gave me confidence and made me feel unique.&quot; (Photo: Mega Agency)

Missy Elliott - She's got a cute face, chubby waist, thick hair n shape! Check out Missy Elliott's bomb natural hair that we literally cannot get enough of! Missy Elliott

Photo by @missymisdemeanorelliott via Instagram

Toya Wright - &quot;It’s time to get serious about my hair. I haven’t been consistent with my hair care routine at all. I’m always sharing my wigs and weaves so I’ve decided to share a video and pic of my real hair. Im so ready to get my hair back healthy and long. Today is day 1 of me getting my hair’s road to recovery. I’ll be updating you guys in 1 month to show my progress. S/O to&nbsp;@hairfinity&nbsp;for these amazing products.&quot; Toya Wright

Photo by @toyajohnson via Instagram

Keyshia Ka'Oir - &quot;When I 1st started wearing wigs I lost all my edges! I was like hellll nahhhh!&quot; Keyshia Ka'oir

Photo by @keyshiakaoir via Instagram

Yandy, Omere, and Skylar Smith and Infinity Gilyard - &quot;I’m not just raising Kings and Queens. Im potentially raising someone’s father, some one’s mother, a brother, a sister, a best friend, a savior, a protector, most importantly I’m raising Gods perfect gift to me&quot; Yandy Smith

Photo by @yandysmith via Instagram

Tia Mowry - &quot;Believe it or not, this is the first time I’m wearing my&nbsp;#naturalhair&nbsp;and&nbsp;#curlyhair&nbsp;on tv since&nbsp;#sistersister. I can’t wait for you guys to see this show!&nbsp;#familyreunion&quot; Tia Mowry

Photo by @tiamowry via Instagram

Serena Williams&nbsp; - Serena loves her braids and units, however the tennis star switched it up with her natural hair styled in a top knot bun, with those edges laid. Are y'all feeling 'Rena's nautural hair? Serena Williams

Photo by @serenawilliams via Instagram

Tyra Banks - &quot;Sunday Funday, but make it fashion!&quot; Tyra Banks

Photo by @tyrabanks via Instagram

Cardi B - &quot;Hated or love it ya still listen to BARDI even on the low ;)&quot; Cardi B is showing off her natural hair and taking a break from her usual colorful tresses. Cardi B

Photo by @iamcardib via Instagram

Tiny Harris - &quot;That bitch Ryder was out last night... The A team got me together @latashawright&nbsp;&amp;&nbsp;@bkluvsme... Real&quot; Tameka 'Tiny' Harris

Photo by @majorgirl via Instagram

Zonnique&nbsp; - Zonnique is flossing her healthy natural hair on the 'gram. She's showing off fresh cut and color captioning her photo, &quot;naturalista mami!!!&quot; (Zonnique Jailee / Instagram)

Photo by @zonniquejailee via Instagram

Kenya Moore - Kenya was having a lil fun on the gram posting a a photo of her natural hair with the caption, &quot;When you’re a new mom and don’t have time to do your hair! 😝I need some&nbsp;@kenyamoorehaircare&nbsp;ASAP!&nbsp;Now available at&nbsp;@sallybeauty.&quot;&nbsp; (Photo: Kenya Moore/ Instagram)

Photo by @thekenyamoore via Instagram

Kash Doll - &quot;Y'all like my hairstyle? (All mine)&quot; Kash Doll

Photo by @theyspilledit via Instagram

Danielle Brooks - &quot;I got that new do boo. Catch them waves. #firstbigchop&quot; Danielle Brooks

Photo Not Available

Yandy Smith - &quot;Just washed my hair and&nbsp;@curls&nbsp;Cashmere + Caviar collection had me feeling like&nbsp;#pamgrier It’s taken some time for me to find my groove with my natural hair and I still don’t have it all figured out but what I do know is the right products plays a big part!&quot; Yandy Smith

Photo by @yandysmith via Instagram

Gabourey Sidibe - &quot;Hi! Natural Hair fam! What is my hair grade in case I want&nbsp;clip-ins? What my C?!?!&quot; Gabourey Sidibe

Photo by @gabby3shabby via Instagram

Tia Mowry - &quot;This. Is. Me.&nbsp;#naturalhair&quot; Tia Mowry

Photo by @tiamowry via Instagram

Sanaa Lathan - &quot;#NappilyEverAfter This Friday on&nbsp;#Netflix&quot; Sanaa Lathan

Photo by @sanaalathan via Instagram

Jordyn Woods - &quot;had to cut the dead weight and let the curls flourish&quot; Jordyn Woods

Photo by @jordynwoods via Instagram

Tyra Banks - &quot;Me...because sometimes the wigs and weaves need a vacation.&quot; Tyra Banks

Photo by @tyrabanks via Instagram

Malaysia Pargo - &quot;Why did🤦🏽‍♀️I take my braids down...&quot; Malaysia Pargo

Photo by @malaysiainthecity via Instagram

Viola Davis - We love a natural queen! Viola Davis stuns on the cover of Variety and she even spoke out about equal pay for women of color compared to white women. She slays while being woke! Viola Davis

Photo by @violadavis via Instagram

Tia Mowry - &quot;Yasss Hair yassss 🙌🏽&quot; Tia Mowry

Photo by @tiamowry via Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross - (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Issa Rae - (Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Sanaa Lathan - (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Lupita Nyong'o - (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson - (Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Viola Davis - (Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Amara La Negra - (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union - (Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Yara Shahidi - (Photo: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Zendaya Coleman&nbsp; - (Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Logan Browning - (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Kerry Washington - (Photo: James Devaney/WireImage)

Cree Summer - (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Lisa Bonet - (Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage)

Mel B - (Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Jill Scott - (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Eva Marcille - (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)&nbsp;

