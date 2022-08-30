Hip Hop Awards 2022: Married In Hip Hop

Hip hop artists are known to be tough but these artists said “I do” and exposed their soft sides

Having the ultimate ride or die in Papoose. - When Remy was bound for prison in 2008, she and Papoose made their love official by getting married. Papoose not only stayed committed during their six years apart, but he re-proposed and they had a real wedding, televised for the world during this season of LHHY. Now THAT is ride or die.(Photo: Remy Ma via Instagram)

1 / 5

If you listen to lyrics and their delivery you’d think hip hop artists are strong, impenetrable, and ready for the smoke. But take a closer look and you’ll see off stage they can be sweet and full of love for their partners. A person doesn’t become a star all alone. The support and warmth they receive at home can push them to higher heights. Let’s take a look at some of the cutest couples in hip hop. By: Alba Anthony

GettyImages-1063574110.jpg

2 / 5

Snoop Dogg poses with his wife, Shante Broadus, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Photo By Kevin Winter

GettyImages-1174333605.jpg

3 / 5

Cardi B and Offset look straight out of a fairy tale at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

GettyImages-906277112.jpg

4 / 5

Ice Cube and his wife, Kimberly Woodruff, match in all black at the Den of Thieves premiere

Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez

GettyImages-1179268968.jpg

5 / 5

Ludacris cozies up to wife, Eudoxie Bridges, at Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Photo By Paras Griffin