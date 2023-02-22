2023 NAACP Image Awards: All Hail The Queen

This year's host has style aplenty.

GettyImages-1388065814.jpg

For more than three decades Queen Latifah has been entertaining audiences. From studio to stage, to screens big and small Latifah has rocked them all. It makes perfect sense for the multi-talented star to host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Queen also has a flair for style. Whether dressed up or down, she never misses. And let's not even get into the hair. It stays flawless. Let's take a look back at how Queen Latifah's style has reigned on carpets and at events over the past year. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Emma McIntyre

GettyImages-1243593143.jpg

Queen Latifah dazzles in a full length overcoat for the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Photo By Jose Perez

GettyImages-1393909286.jpg

Queen Latifah threw on a hardhat over here bright green ensemble for groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark, NJ

Photo By Bennett Raglin

GettyImages-1395616400.jpg

Queen Latifah is shines in an off the shoulder black gown for Variety's 2022 Power of Women

Photo By Dia Dipasupil

GettyImages-1401649271.jpg

Queen Latifah dressed down in a tracksuit for an appearance at Sirius XM

Photo By Slaven Vlasic

GettyImages-1400534618.jpg

Queen Latifah is draped in red for the premiere of the Hustle

Photo By Steve Granitz