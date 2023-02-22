2023 NAACP Image Awards: All Hail The Queen

For more than three decades Queen Latifah has been entertaining audiences. From studio to stage, to screens big and small Latifah has rocked them all. It makes perfect sense for the multi-talented star to host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Queen also has a flair for style. Whether dressed up or down, she never misses. And let's not even get into the hair. It stays flawless. Let's take a look back at how Queen Latifah's style has reigned on carpets and at events over the past year.
By: Alba Anthony