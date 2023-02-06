Black History Month: 6 Degrees of Connections
From past to present, learn how these brilliant scholars and educators are connected.
This week, we celebrate our history of the incredible Black educators who have always been among the innovators of this country because they’ve had to be. Let’s meet a few.
Photo By Getty Images - Words By: Denise Clay-Murray
For Booker T. Washington, the way forward for Black Americans can be found in vocational training. Born a slave in 1856 in Virginia, Washington moved with his mother to West Virginia and worked in the coal mines there to save money to attend what is now Hampton University.
Photo By (Photo by Harris & Ewing/Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Washington took the knowledge he acquired at Hampton and created what is now Tuskegee University. He also served as an adviser to Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and William McKinley on matters of race. Washington considered a prominent intellectual of his time debating segregation with leaders including W.E.B. DuBois.
Photo By (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
The United States Capitol has 99 statues in Statuary Hall, two for each state except for Virginia. But the only Black person who has a statue there is educator Mary McLeod Bethune.
Photo By (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
Like Booker T. Washington, Bethune was born a slave. She went on to open an all-girls boarding school in 1904 and merged it with the all-male Cookman Institute in 1929 to become Bethune-Cookman college in 1929. Bethune was the founding president of the National Council of Negro Women and was a member of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Black Cabinet.”
Photo By (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
