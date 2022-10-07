Hip Hop Awards 2022: Sunglasses Were Everyone’s Favorite Red Carpet Accessory
When in doubt, grab a pair of sunglasses
1 / 5
Sunglasses are the perfect accessory. While they do have a purpose, they have become a trademark of the cool. Nowhere is this more true than on the red carpet of the 2022 Hip Hop Awards. Celebs donned sunglasses as they walked the carpet giving an already fashionable event an extra dose of coolness. Let’s take a look at some of the more notable shades on the carpet.
By: Alba Anthony