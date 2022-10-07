Hip Hop Awards 2022: Sunglasses Were Everyone’s Favorite Red Carpet Accessory

When in doubt, grab a pair of sunglasses

Joey BadA$$

Sunglasses are the perfect accessory. While they do have a purpose, they have become a trademark of the cool. Nowhere is this more true than on the red carpet of the 2022 Hip Hop Awards. Celebs donned sunglasses as they walked the carpet giving an already fashionable event an extra dose of coolness. Let’s take a look at some of the more notable shades on the carpet. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Clifton Powell’s shades add an extra pop to his snazzy ensemble

Photo By Paras Griffin

Armani Caesar’s sleek shades are the perfect complement to her black outfit

Photo By Paras Griffin

Havoc paired his sunglasses with a backwards ballcap for an urban cool look

Photo By Paras Griffin

Benny the Butcher’s frameless sunglasses go perfectly with his casual look

Photo By Paras Griffin