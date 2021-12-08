BET’s Soul Train Awards Weekend: A Recap of the Biggest, Most Dynamic Celebratory Moments

Take a look back at all the incredible events over the three days leading up to the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

120821-music-soul-train-awards-luncheon-group.jpg

1 / 11

(L-R) Our Leading with Soul Honorees: Louis Carr, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Deryl McKissack, Cheryl McKissack-Daniel Kamilah Forbes, pose with Kimberly Evans Paige and Scott M. Mills at the BET's Soul Train Weekend: Leading with Soul Luncheon at Harlem Parish on November 19, 2021 in New York City.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-awards-lunch-Esi Eggelston-Braceyeon-e.jpg

2 / 11

Esi Eggelston-Bracey receives the Corporate Champion Award for her game-changing marketing work with Beauty & Personal Care portfolio for Unilever North America, consisting of brands like DOVE where she most recently leveraged her power to pioneer the The Crown Act. To learn more about the Crown Act, visit thecrownact.com.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-lunch-Lowes-Reggie-Henderson.jpg

3 / 11

Lowe’s VP Government Affairs Reggie Henderson presents Black Business Icon Award to Cheryl McKissack-Daniel and Deryl McKissack for expanding the legacy of a fifth generation, oldest Black owned construction firm in the country… now led by our twin Honorees.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-awards-soul-surprise-angela-yee.jpg

4 / 11

Angela Yee vibes with Black business owners in the pop up at 333 Lounge in Brooklyn, NY.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-soul-surprise-wheel.jpg

5 / 11

Consumers spin the BET Soul Train Wheel for a slew of prizes.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-line-kim-paige.jpg

6 / 11

Kimberly Paige, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at BET welcomes the crowd in Marcus Garvey Park as BET and our partner Lowe’s attempt to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ title for the world’s largest Soul Train line!

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-dance-line-Reginal Henderson.jpg

7 / 11

Lowe’s VP Government Affairs Reginal Henderson thanks the crowd for being a part of the World’s Largest Soul Train Line experience built by Lowe’s.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-line-Record Final.jpg

8 / 11

In a stunning feat, BET invited amateur and professional dancers alike to gather with the goal of breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the world’s largest Soul Train line and forming the longest Soul Train Line in history!

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-dance-line-guinness-official.jpg

9 / 11

The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Adjudicator announces that BET has officially broken the record for the World’s largest Soul Train Line in Marcus Garvey on November 21st!

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-soul-train-dance-line-angela-simmons.jpg

10 / 11

Angela Simmons got her fill of love, pace and soul down the Soul train Line at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET

120821-music-SoulTrainLine-lowes.jpg

11 / 11

My Lowe’s Rewards Registration activation gave attendees a chance to win a $500 Lowe’s gift card.

Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET