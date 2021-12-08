BET’s Soul Train Awards Weekend: A Recap of the Biggest, Most Dynamic Celebratory Moments
Take a look back at all the incredible events over the three days leading up to the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
1 / 11
(L-R) Our Leading with Soul Honorees: Louis Carr, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Deryl McKissack, Cheryl McKissack-Daniel Kamilah Forbes, pose with Kimberly Evans Paige and Scott M. Mills at the BET's Soul Train Weekend: Leading with Soul Luncheon at Harlem Parish on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET
2 / 11
Esi Eggelston-Bracey receives the Corporate Champion Award for her game-changing marketing work with Beauty & Personal Care portfolio for Unilever North America, consisting of brands like DOVE where she most recently leveraged her power to pioneer the The Crown Act. To learn more about the Crown Act, visit thecrownact.com.
Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET
3 / 11
Lowe’s VP Government Affairs Reggie Henderson presents Black Business Icon Award to Cheryl McKissack-Daniel and Deryl McKissack for expanding the legacy of a fifth generation, oldest Black owned construction firm in the country… now led by our twin Honorees.
Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET
4 / 11
Angela Yee vibes with Black business owners in the pop up at 333 Lounge in Brooklyn, NY.
Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET
5 / 11
Consumers spin the BET Soul Train Wheel for a slew of prizes.
Photo By Photo Credit PMM Agency/ BET
ADVERTISEMENT