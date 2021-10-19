The Proof Is In The Fashion!: Zendaya Sizzles In A Red Bandeau Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Accept Her 'Fashion Icon' Award

1 / 44
Zendaya took home the Fashion Icon award from CFDA, and we didn't see anything more fitting. The Euphoria actress is the youngest person to receive such a prestigious honor and showed up in significant style to accept. Zendaya stunned in a red taffeta bandeau crop top and matching balloon skirt by Vera Wang. Her coveted stylist Law Roach was by her side for the incredible honor. What a dynamic duo, and very well deserved!
Angelic in Off White - Zendaya is still making her rounds for her upcoming movie, 'Dune.' She attended the London premeire of the sci-fi film wearing a gorgeous warrior-inspired dress from the Rick Owens Fall 21 collection. The ivory-hued dress consisted of an oversize shoulder detail, asymmetric long sleeve and subtle sequined detailing. The actress pulled the flawless look together with her hair in a flat twist updo. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
London Film Festival - Zendaya looked stylish as she attended the London Film Festival on Sunday. The Euphoria actress wore a chainmail crop top and skirt from Vivienne Westwood's SS22 collection. Zendaya also debuted bangs which is a fun update to her hairstyle. We are loving her fun and sultry look! Zendaya
Photo by @zendaya via Instagram
Cover Girl - Zendaya stuns on the November cover of Instyle magazine. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya is flawless rocking a Schiaparelli coutire dress shaped in a heart. Her edgy hair style and gorgeous makeup adds to the already perfect ensemble. InStyle
Photo by @instylemagazine via Instagram
Cover Star! - Zendaya is serving up high fashion on the cover of British Vogue. On Monday, the stylish actress revealed via Instagram that she is the cover star for the magazine’s October issue. “I’ve had quite a surreal week, and this moment is the most beautiful addition,” she captioned the image photographed by Craig McDean. Styled by Law Roach, the 25-year-old stunned in a fabulous YSL dress, Bulgari diamond rings, and sophisticated red nails. So sophisticated! Craig McDean/British Vogue
Photo by @britishvogue via Instagram
From Italy with love - Actress Zendaya, 25, steps out in a Valentino ensemble for the Venice Film Festival wearing a blazer with a split open skirt and loose wild curls. The decorated actress stunned in a Valentino Couture look that only she can pull off! The actress just celebrated her 25th birthday. Life is ahead of her, beautifully so, and we love to see it. (Getty Image)
Lola Bunny - Zendaya is a whole mood. The young actress attended the premier of " Space Jam: The New Legacy" in which she plays the iconic Lola Bunny. Zendaya channeled the character on the red carpet rocking a fun, colorful shorts set. The look consisted of a colorblocked jacket and matching shorts from Moschino's Resort 22 collection. Zendaya accessorized with white Christian Louboutin pumps, as well as gold huggie hoop earrings and stacked rings by Bulgari. Though she didn't wear it for the entirety of the red carpet, she also had in tow a blue face mask with a sparkly basketball on it, which was actually made by her mom, Claire Stoermer. "Mask courtesy of my mama," she wrote on Instagram Stories.We are loving her look!
BET Awards 2021 - Stylist Law Roach has done it, again! Last night, Zendaya created an iconic moment at the BET Awards 2021 when she seized the opportunity to pay homage to Beyoncé. ICYMI: The Euphoria actress showed up to the star-studded event in a flowing two-tone Versace gown and snapped this photo with legendary rapper, Lil' Kim. If the dress looks familiar, then you have a great memory. Back in 2003, Beyoncé wore a shorter version of the look while performing “Crazy In Love” at the 2003 ceremony. So iconic! (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Dressed Better Than The Boyz! - Zendaya is the ultimate style chameleon. The 24-year-old Euphoria actress covers the February issue of GQ magazine, donning a cool menswear look. Styled by her longtime stylist and creative director, Law Roach, Z breaks the dress-only gender norms. The Emmy winner is wearing a boxy ikat button-up, a terry cloth bucket hat, and retro trousers. She opted for no make-up, with her hair in two cornrows. Z looks hella cool on this cover. The boys should take notes! GQ Magazine
Couture and Kicks - Zendaya is turning heads on the December cover of Elle magazine. Styled by Law, the actress is donning a silver fringe Valentino gown with black and white Nike x Ambush dunks. The Euphoria star wore her hair styled into knotless box braids with a burgundy tint. This cover is truly chic and edgy at the same time! It is flawless! Elle Magazine
Photo by @elleusa via Instagram
Pretty In Hot Pink - Zendaya turned heads at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards. The actress is a whole in a hot pink look from Tom Fords SS20 collection. She wore a pink cropped breastplate with a matching silk maxi skirt. Zendaya has truly become a style icon! (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Lady In Givenchy - Zendaya attended the InStyle Awards in Hollywood last night, honoring her long time friend and fashion stylist, Law Roach. She looked stunning in a fall 2019 Givenchy Haute Couture look. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Shades of Z - Zendaya brought grey to life and we’re here for it! She killed Elle’s Women in Hollywood event wearing a SS 2020, off the runway, grey, pantsuit ensemble by Peter Do. Styled by Law Roach, she paired the look with her favorite, white, Louboutin ‘So Kate’ pumps ($780) and jewelry by Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Forever Ferragamo - HBO’s Euphoria star dazzled the crowd with her charm and trendsetting style at the AT&T Dream in Black invite-only brunch at the 25th Essence Festival. She wore a multi-colored patchwork Ferragamo Skirt and ribbed tube top along with suede forest green pumps by LaSilla styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach. (Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage)
Zendaya Glows As The Face Of Lancôme Idôle - In Paris, Zendaya made quite a debut as the face of the new Lancôme "Idôle" fragrance on Tuesday (June 2). Styled by Luxury Law, the 22-year-old actress looked stunning in a blush-pink Georges Hobeika gown with bold plunging neckline.(Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Lancome)
Zendaya Flaunted Curves In Armani - Zendaya stepped out during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 wearing custom Armani. Styled by Luxury Law, she completed her look with Messika Paris jewelry.(Photo: Edward Berthelot/GC Images)
Zendaya Lights Up the Empire State - Looking fly in the concrete jungle! Zendaya wore a sleek, midnight blue, FW19 Peter Do bonded, satin pantsuit with the bottom buttons of the blouse unbuttoned while promoting her upcoming film at the Empire State Building.
Z's The Fashion Blueprint - Zendaya walked the streets of NYC in a futuristic, white, blueprint patterned, Fall 2019 RTW Peter Do look. The eye-popping outfit, styled by Law Roach, was accented with Jennifer Fisher, 14K-gold earrings ($450). The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress promoted the movie's debut on Good Morning America. Zendaya Style Resource
Photo by @zendayastylefiles via Instagram
Classic Gal - The streets of London were not ready for Zendaya! The actress channeled her inner Julia Roberts, serving us with an Armani Resort 2020 RTW dusty grey pantsuit, and Casadei "Plexi Blade" Sandals ($900). Styled by Law Roach and hair by Ursula Stephen. Zendaya Style Resource
Photo by @zendayastylefiles via Instagram
Mary Jane Does London - The London Bridge definitely came down to make way for Zendaya's slay! The leading lady of Spiderman: Far From Home debuted a brand new 'do to fit right in with her character. While we definitely loved her hair, we can't get over this London-inspired, FTW Alexandre Vauthier 'fit of a houndstooth blazer and vest, black pencil trousers paired with Louboutin pumps that she was rocking! (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Zinkerbell - Zendaya is legit the fairy princess Barbie we all wished we had growing up! The fashion killer stepped out in an delicate, white, tulle and mesh Nina Ricci FW19 Ready-To-Wear gown at the premiere of her new HBO show, Euphoria. (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Ruby Z - Zendaya is the multi-faceted queen that we will stan forever! The 22-year-old actress turned covergirl wore a ruby red 'fit featuring a Numero Ventuno bodysuit paired with an Armani dress from the Fall 2019 RTW Collection, and Sergio Rossi Platform Boots as one of her looks in the Paper Magazine Extreme Issue. Well, this girl is extremely talented! _modern.inspiration_ via Paper Magazine
Photo by @_modern.inspiration_ via Instagram
Vogue Bae - One of the many stunning looks Daya donned for her June 2019 Vogue Magazine cover was this stunning, silk, chain-embellished piece from Marni's Fall 2019 RTW collection. Zendaya
Photo by @zendaya via Instagram
Princess Zendaya - Our girl Z has slowly become known to nail the MET Gala themes and the 2019 'Camp' theme was no different. Not only did she arrive in a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown looking like a brown Cinderella, with stylist Law Roach as her fairy god muva, Zendaya even left a glass slipper on the steps while carrying a custom Judith Leiber Swarovski crystal-embellished, Cinderella carriage clutch purse. We are here for the theatrics! (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)
Runway Slay - After her iconic Tommy X Zendaya runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya posed with Tommy Hilfiger with one of the custom pieces from their 70s inspired collection! (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/WireImage)
26 / 44
Minty Fresh - Daya was giving us elegant, train conductor realness with this full Sally LaPointe Fall 2019 RTW outfit paired with multi-color, crystallized Louboutin ($3,995). Zendaya
Photo by @zendaya via Instagram
Mary Poppins Could NEVER - Zendaya took on Paris in this full Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 RTW look with her favorite and Louboutin pumps in nude ($725). Zendaya
Photo by @zendaya via Instagram
In Full Bloom - Zendaya attended the Áme Jewlery launch event wearing a pink and marigold fringe, flowing Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 RTW gown paired with hot pink Louboutin pumps. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Áme Jewelry)
Princess Jasmine Vibes - Not only does she slay red carpets, but she does her own makeup, too! Daya was breaking necks at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in this marigold and fuschia gown with a velvet bow and beaded bustier with one sleeve from Ralph and Russo and black Louboutin pumps ($695). (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
A Fairytale Affiar - Z is a modern-day Cinderella in her floral Vivienne Westwood ball gown, styled flawlessly with a sharp bob wig, smoky eye and minimal accessories. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
All-Black Everything - Yes, Pharrell made oversized hats cool. Now, this fashionista makes them chic. She pairs her Emporio Armani topper with the brand’s long sleeved jumpsuit and simple sandals at Armani’s Young Hollywood bash. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Sheerly Irresistible - Hitting up the premiere of Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, our girl slays in her mesh zip-up top and matching skirt by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Alexander may be having a rotten day, but she is winning! (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Pretty in Pink - The young starlet calls her custom Materials Girls halter dress, worn at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, “the updated version” of Madonna's pink confection from her iconic “Material Girl” music video. And because diamonds are a girl’s best friend, Z flaunts armloads of blinged-out bangles and a matching clutch. She adds a super chic bob wig and piece-y bangs for some edge. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Cropped and Cute - The star does the cropped trend right, turning it out in an abs-baring top, cropped trousers and matching jacket at the L.A. movie premiere of Blended. Showing off her stunning features, she finishes with dewy skin and trademark slicked back ‘do. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Rosy Disposition - The actress is all grown up in a rose-printed Emanuel Ungaro gown with racy thigh-high slit, accessorizing simply with a black oval clutch and ankle-strap pumps. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV)
Suit Up - Our girl makes the menswear trend her own in a plaid Vivienne Westwood suit and H. Lorenzo cropped shirt, adding Ruthie Davis booties and a sharp fedora for extra flair. (Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
A Style Star - Z’s perfect top knot and adorable socks-and-stilettos moment at the 2014 Kids Choice Awards is one we won't soon forget. Not many could pull this one off, but we think she aces it. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Bold and Beautiful - The young starlet knows what flatters her frame and this Nicci Hou striped crop top and full skirt does wonders. Get into the trend: coordinating tops and bottoms in the same pattern with just a hint of tummy showing. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Easy and Breezy - This style chameleon always keeps us on our toes and we’re counting her printed sweater and wide-leg trousers as another win. We’re feeling her swooped bang and natural make-up, too. (Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet)
Sheer Darling - A little sheer plus a flowing, polka-dot skirt is pure magic on the red carpet, while her slicked-back 'do adds a touch of sophistication. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Smoked Out - Let’s zoom in closer on all this gorgeousness happening here. Zendaya's bold brows, smoky eyes and dewy skin are flawless.(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Shine On - The actress flashes her star power in a shimmery Gucci jacket and jogging pants, finishing with rosy frames and relaxed waves. #AllMetallicEverything(Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY)
Pink Passion - A hot pink lip has never looked better than when paired with a sleek pony, impeccably groomed brows and winged eyeliner. Copy that! (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Golden Girl - Another thing to love about Zendaya is that she’s glamorous without ever showing too much. We’d never think to pair a crisp, white button-down and with a metallic skirt, but the overall look is young and polished.(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)